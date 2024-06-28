https://sputnikglobe.com/20240628/russia-advises-canada-not-to-interfere-after-govt-issued-kara-murza-statement---embassy-1119171201.html
Russia Advises Canada Not to Interfere After Govt Issued Kara-Murza Statement - Embassy
The Russian embassy in Ottawa advised the Canadian government not to interfere in Russia's internal affairs after it issued a statement about Vladimir Kara-Murza
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement to mark the first year of Kara-Murza's sentencing and deplored the alleged ill-treatment by the Russian government. Kara-Murza, who holds Russian and UK citizenship as well as a US permanent residence card, was arrested by the Russian authorities in April 2022 for spreading false information about Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. In July 2022, a second criminal case was opened against Kara-Murza for engaging with a foreign or international non-governmental organization that is recognized as undesirable in Russia. In October 2022, Kara-Murza faced a third lawsuit on charges of state treason for his speeches at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, the Norwegian Helsinki Committee and in the United States. All three cases were later merged into one. Kara-Murza was handed a 25-year prison sentence by a Moscow court in April 2023. The sentence was heavily criticized by Western countries.
Russia Advises Canada Not to Interfere After Govt Issued Kara-Murza Statement - Embassy
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Moscow advises the Canadian government not to interfere in Russia's internal affairs after it issued a statement deploring the alleged ill-treatment of politician and publicist Vladimir Kara-Murza (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia), the Russian Embassy in Ottawa said on Friday.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement to mark the first year of Kara-Murza's sentencing and deplored the alleged ill-treatment by the Russian government.
“Trudeau’s cabinet is strongly advised to stick to Canada’s own issues and not to interfere in Russia’s domestic affairs,” the Russian Embassy said via the social media platform X.
Kara-Murza, who holds Russian and UK citizenship as well as a US permanent residence card, was arrested by the Russian authorities in April 2022 for spreading false information about Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.
In July 2022, a second criminal case was opened against Kara-Murza for engaging with a foreign or international non-governmental organization that is recognized as undesirable in Russia.
In October 2022, Kara-Murza faced a third lawsuit on charges of state treason for his speeches at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, the Norwegian Helsinki Committee and in the United States. All three cases were later merged into one.
Kara-Murza was handed a 25-year prison sentence by a Moscow court in April 2023. The sentence was heavily criticized by Western countries.