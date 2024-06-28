https://sputnikglobe.com/20240628/russia-destroys-ukrainian-s-300-air-defense-system-in-odessa-region---defense-ministry-1119170808.html
Russia Destroys Ukrainian S-300 Air Defense System in Odessa Region - Defense Ministry
Russian armed forces used an Iskander-M complex system to destroy a Ukrainian S-300 Air Defense System in Odessa, the Defense Ministry said.
"The Russian armed forces carried out a missile strike on the position of the Ukrainian S-300 anti-aircraft missile system using the Iskander missile system. Objective control confirmed the destruction of the target," the statement read. The target position was located in the settlement of Velykodolynske in the Odesa Region, the ministry said.
"The Russian armed forces carried out a missile strike on the position of the Ukrainian S-300 anti-aircraft missile system using the Iskander missile system. Objective control confirmed the destruction of the target," the statement read.
The target position was located in the settlement of Velykodolynske in the Odesa Region, the ministry said.