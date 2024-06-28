International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240628/russia-destroys-ukrainian-s-300-air-defense-system-in-odessa-region---defense-ministry-1119170808.html
Russia Destroys Ukrainian S-300 Air Defense System in Odessa Region - Defense Ministry
Russian armed forces used an Iskander-M complex system to destroy a Ukrainian S-300 Air Defense System in Odessa, the Defense Ministry said.
2024-06-28T20:06+0000
2024-06-28T20:06+0000
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/06/1118283748_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ad0ffa31f4bd3b7eee3042635ab67127.jpg
"The Russian armed forces carried out a missile strike on the position of the Ukrainian S-300 anti-aircraft missile system using the Iskander missile system. Objective control confirmed the destruction of the target," the statement read. The target position was located in the settlement of Velykodolynske in the Odesa Region, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240628/ukraine-loses-up-to-4410-troops-in-clashes-with-russias-battlegroup-yug-in-past-week---mod-1119167473.html
Russia Destroys Ukrainian S-300 Air Defense System in Odessa Region - Defense Ministry

20:06 GMT 28.06.2024
Drills involving electronic launches of Russia's Iskander-M missile system.
© Sputnik / Vitaly Nevar
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces destroyed the Ukrainian S-300 air defense system in the Odessa Region using an Iskander-M complex, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"The Russian armed forces carried out a missile strike on the position of the Ukrainian S-300 anti-aircraft missile system using the Iskander missile system. Objective control confirmed the destruction of the target," the statement read.
The target position was located in the settlement of Velykodolynske in the Odesa Region, the ministry said.
