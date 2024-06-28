https://sputnikglobe.com/20240628/supreme-court-rulings-first-presidential-debate-bolivia-coup-attempt-1119156579.html

Supreme Court Rulings, First Presidential Debate, Bolivia Coup Attempt

Supreme Court Rulings, First Presidential Debate, Bolivia Coup Attempt

Bolivian military head removed from office after halfhearted coup attempt in La Paz, and Biden and Trump prep for tonight’s debate.

Adjunct Professor and Former General Counsel of the NAACP Kim Keenan joins Misfits hosts John Kiriakou and Ben Zinevich to discuss today’s Supreme Court rulings handed down, including decisions on abortion and Trump presidential immunity, what to expect from tonight's first presidential debate between Biden and Trump, what each candidates strategy is for the showdown in Atlanta, the significance of key battleground states in the November election, Trump approaching a decision on his running mate, and whether the primaries this year could help predict anything about the election outcome overall.International Director of El Ciudadano media in Latin America Denis Rogatyuk discusses the failed coup attempt in Bolivia yesterday afternoon, whether the United States played a role in the planning, and how we should expect the outcomes to play out in upcoming elections in both Bolivia and Venezuela as the latter promotes transparency.Author and West Coast Regional Coordinator of the ANSWER Coalition Richard Becker discusses starvation of Rafah in Gaza, whether Israel's goal of destroying Hamas is feasible, whether it is possibel that Hamas has evacuated from Rafah, the Israeli Supreme Court's decision to force ultraorthodox students to serve in the Israeli military, the prospects of a greater regional war between Israel and the ‘Axis of Resistance’ powers including Hezbollah, Ansarallah and Iran, the presidential election in Iran, and what to expect from Mark Rutte’s anticipated leadership of NATO.The Misfits also discuss the reason Michelle Obama may be refusing to campaign for Biden, the striking of Sierra Club employees, and Abraham Lincoln memorabilia.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

