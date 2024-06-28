https://sputnikglobe.com/20240628/us-congressman-gosar-says-biden-debate-performance-shows-he-unfit-to-be-president-1119159332.html

US Congressman Gosar Says Biden Debate Performance Shows He Unfit to Be President

US Congressman Gosar Says Biden Debate Performance Shows He Unfit to Be President

Sputnik International

Numerous Democrats have expressed concerns about Biden’s poor performance and its implications for the future of his candidacy, according to CNN, which hosted the debate. Trump and Biden are set to debate again on September 10 in an ABC-moderated event.

2024-06-28T04:27+0000

2024-06-28T04:27+0000

2024-06-28T04:59+0000

americas

joe biden

paul gosar

donald trump

atlanta

democrats

cnn

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1c/1119162157_0:0:2987:1680_1920x0_80_0_0_68f0e73d1f89b63dfc2b7eeb1a015079.jpg

US Congressman Paul Gosar in a statement to Sputnik said US President Joe Biden's debate performance demonstrated he was mentally unfit to be US president.President Joe Biden's claim that the US southern border is more secure under his administration compared to former President Donald Trump's is nonsense, former acting US Customs and Border Protection Deputy Commissioner Ronald Vitiello told Sputnik.Biden during the first presidential debate in Atlanta falsely claimed that the National Border Patrol Council endorsed him and that his border policy currently has the southern border in better condition than when former President Donald Trump was in office.Vitiello added that even at a lower flow rate thousands of illegal migrants are being released after being encountered on the US southern border and present a threat to US security.National Border Patrol Council Vice President Art Del Cueto told Sputnik that the group will never endorse Biden and that the US southern border has been in shambles since he took office in 2021.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240627/debate-preview-arrogant-democrats-tasked-with-selling-biden-to-wary-public-1119158471.html

americas

atlanta

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

numerous democrats have expressed concerns about biden’s poor performance and its implications for the future of his candidacy, according to cnn, which hosted the debate. trump and biden are set to debate again on september 10 in an abc-moderated event.