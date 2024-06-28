https://sputnikglobe.com/20240628/us-congressman-gosar-says-biden-debate-performance-shows-he-unfit-to-be-president-1119159332.html
US Congressman Gosar Says Biden Debate Performance Shows He Unfit to Be President
US Congressman Gosar Says Biden Debate Performance Shows He Unfit to Be President
Numerous Democrats have expressed concerns about Biden's poor performance and its implications for the future of his candidacy, according to CNN, which hosted the debate. Trump and Biden are set to debate again on September 10 in an ABC-moderated event.
US Congressman Paul Gosar in a statement to Sputnik said US President Joe Biden's debate performance demonstrated he was mentally unfit to be US president.President Joe Biden's claim that the US southern border is more secure under his administration compared to former President Donald Trump's is nonsense, former acting US Customs and Border Protection Deputy Commissioner Ronald Vitiello told Sputnik.Biden during the first presidential debate in Atlanta falsely claimed that the National Border Patrol Council endorsed him and that his border policy currently has the southern border in better condition than when former President Donald Trump was in office.Vitiello added that even at a lower flow rate thousands of illegal migrants are being released after being encountered on the US southern border and present a threat to US security.National Border Patrol Council Vice President Art Del Cueto told Sputnik that the group will never endorse Biden and that the US southern border has been in shambles since he took office in 2021.
US Congressman Gosar Says Biden Debate Performance Shows He Unfit to Be President
04:27 GMT 28.06.2024 (Updated: 04:59 GMT 28.06.2024)
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - Numerous Democrats have expressed concerns about Biden’s poor performance and its implications for the future of his candidacy, according to CNN, which hosted the debate. Trump and Biden are set to debate again on September 10 in an ABC-moderated event.
US Congressman Paul Gosar in a statement to Sputnik said US President Joe Biden's debate performance demonstrated he was mentally unfit to be US president.
"With tonight's debate, Joe Biden stammered the quiet part out loud: he is mentally unfit to be President of the United States," Gosar said.
President Joe Biden's claim that the US southern border is more secure under his administration compared to former President Donald Trump's is nonsense, former acting US Customs and Border Protection Deputy Commissioner Ronald Vitiello told Sputnik.
Biden during the first presidential debate in Atlanta falsely claimed that the National Border Patrol Council endorsed him and that his border policy currently has the southern border in better condition than when former President Donald Trump was in office.
“Nonsense," Vitiello said Thursday night. "Media reports have a 40% reduction in encounters since the executive order was signed. That still keeps us at over 1 million [illegal crossings on the southern border] per year."
Vitiello added that even at a lower flow rate thousands of illegal migrants are being released after being encountered on the US southern border and present a threat to US security.
National Border Patrol Council Vice President Art Del Cueto told Sputnik that the group will never endorse Biden and that the US southern border has been in shambles since he took office in 2021.
"Our borders have been in shambles since day one of the Biden administration," Del Cueto said Thursday night. "The Border Patrol union never has nor never will endorse President Biden. We are fully behind Donald J. Trump."