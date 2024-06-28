https://sputnikglobe.com/20240628/us-money-printing-decelerates-but-will-rebound-once-economic-problems-occur---investor-1119167796.html

US Money Printing Decelerates But Will Rebound Once Economic Problems Occur - Investor

The United States has decelerated its money printing compared to a year ago but will revive it once the economy experiences issues again, renowned US investor Jim Rogers told Sputnik.

"The US is not printing as much now as they were a year or so ago. But they have printed a huge amount of money. The interest rates went very low. So maybe they've slowed down," Rogers said. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects that the US economy will slow down this year due to the decline in business activity during the first quarter, IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said in early June. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warned in April that US economic growth is "unlikely to last." On US Recession Rogers confidently asserted that a recession is inevitable in the United States, noting the country's historical pattern of experiencing recessions regularly over centuries.He added that it could begin before or around the upcoming elections, foreseeing its arrival within the next one to two years.Rogers pointed out that the current stretch without a recession is the longest in US history.In March, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated that the US economy is not currently at high risk of a recession and appears to be on track for a gradual slowdown.On US Debt The US, with its unprecedentedly gigantic debt, is poised for a potentially severe bear market ahead, Rogers also shared with Sputnik."The next bear market in the US has to be very bad because good times have been going so long, but also because of the debt. The debt is the highest in American history," he said. "We have never had such gigantic debt in our history. So the next bear market has to be serious, very bad."Rogers observed that global stock markets have been rising since 2008-2009, the longest period in history, with many reaching unprecedented highs.

2024

