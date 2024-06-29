https://sputnikglobe.com/20240629/bidens-debate-performance-raises-questions-about-candidacy---1119169971.html
Biden's Debate Performance Raises Questions About Candidacy
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss various topics, including the presidential debate between Biden and Trump.
Scott Stantis and Robert Hornack join a panel to discuss the long-awaited US presidential debates between Biden and Trump. The panel also discuss how Biden’s performance might impact his candidacy.Later, attorney and CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill joins the show to weigh in on the latest SCOTUS decisions, including the ruling to limit charges against a January 6 rioter.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
2024
News
en_EN
04:04 GMT 29.06.2024 (Updated: 09:44 GMT 29.06.2024)
Scott Stantis and Robert Hornack join a panel to discuss the long-awaited US presidential debates between Biden and Trump. The panel also discuss how Biden’s performance might impact his candidacy.
Later, attorney and CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill joins the show to weigh in on the latest SCOTUS decisions, including the ruling to limit charges against a January 6 rioter.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM