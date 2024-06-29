International
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
Biden's Debate Performance Raises Questions About Candidacy
Biden's Debate Performance Raises Questions About Candidacy
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss various topics, including the presidential debate between Biden and Trump.
Biden's Debate Performance Raises Questions About Candidacy
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss various topics, including the presidential debate between Biden and Trump.
Scott Stantis and Robert Hornack join a panel to discuss the long-awaited US presidential debates between Biden and Trump. The panel also discuss how Biden's performance might impact his candidacy.Later, attorney and CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill joins the show to weigh in on the latest SCOTUS decisions, including the ruling to limit charges against a January 6 rioter.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Biden's Debate Performance Raises Questions About Candidacy

04:04 GMT 29.06.2024 (Updated: 09:44 GMT 29.06.2024)
The Final Countdown
Biden's Debate Performance Raises Questions About Candidacy
Angie Wong
Ted Rall
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss various topics, including the presidential debate between Biden and Trump.
Scott Stantis and Robert Hornack join a panel to discuss the long-awaited US presidential debates between Biden and Trump. The panel also discuss how Biden’s performance might impact his candidacy.
Later, attorney and CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill joins the show to weigh in on the latest SCOTUS decisions, including the ruling to limit charges against a January 6 rioter.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
