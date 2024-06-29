https://sputnikglobe.com/20240629/first-presidential-debate-winners-and-losers--1119168876.html
First Presidential Debate: Winners and Losers
First Presidential Debate: Winners and Losers
Sputnik International
On this edition of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss the long-awaited presidential debate between Biden and Trump.
On this edition of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss the long-awaited presidential debate between Biden and Trump.
The show begins with Mohammad Marandi, a geopolitical analyst and professor at the University of Tehran, discussing the Iranian presidential election.Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition and attorney Bob Patillo kicks off the second hour by sharing a liberal perspective on the US presidential debates.The third hour starts with counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon weighing in on the latest round of SCOTUS decisions.The show closes with attorney and CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill sharing the conservative analysis of the US presidential debates.
First Presidential Debate: Winners and Losers
04:05 GMT 29.06.2024 (Updated: 09:46 GMT 29.06.2024)
On this edition of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss the long-awaited presidential debate between Biden and Trump.
The show begins with Mohammad Marandi, a geopolitical analyst and professor at the University of Tehran, discussing the Iranian presidential election.
Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition and attorney Bob Patillo kicks off the second hour by sharing a liberal perspective on the US presidential debates.
The third hour starts with counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon weighing in on the latest round of SCOTUS decisions.
The show closes with attorney and CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill sharing the conservative analysis of the US presidential debates.
