First Presidential Debate: Winners and Losers

On this edition of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss the long-awaited presidential debate between Biden and Trump.

2024-06-29T04:05+0000

The show begins with Mohammad Marandi, a geopolitical analyst and professor at the University of Tehran, discussing the Iranian presidential election.Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition and attorney Bob Patillo kicks off the second hour by sharing a liberal perspective on the US presidential debates.The third hour starts with counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon weighing in on the latest round of SCOTUS decisions.The show closes with attorney and CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill sharing the conservative analysis of the US presidential debates.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

