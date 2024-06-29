https://sputnikglobe.com/20240629/german-citizenship-reform-seeks-to-create-loyal-voters-out-of-migrants---afd-1119176227.html

German Citizenship Reform Seeks to Create Loyal Voters Out of Migrants- AfD

Germany's new citizenship law that makes it easier to become a German citizen is aimed at creating a new electorate that would vote for the ruling political establishment, lawmaker from the right-wing Alternative for Germany party Eugene Schmidt opined in a comment to Sputnik.

The naturalization reform put forward by Germany's three-party center-left coalition government allows people to become German citizens while retaining their original citizenship and opens possibility to apply for citizenship after living in Germany for five and in some cases three years, instead of the previous requirement of eight years. The authorities are already considering 200,000 applications for the German citizenship, with 40,000 of them in Berlin, the lawmaker said, adding that the situation would worsen with the new law.Germany is the primary destination for the refugees all around the globe, including Ukraine. Currently, European country hosts over 1.3 million migrants from Ukraine and offers them a generous monthly stipend of $610. Predictably, they unemployment rate among refugees in Germany stands at 80%.

