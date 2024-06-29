International
Israel Defense Forces Says Struck Hezbollah Targets in Southern Lebanon
Israel Defense Forces Says Struck Hezbollah Targets in Southern Lebanon
The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) says it has struck several Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.
"Over the past few hours, the IAF [Israeli Air Forces] struck numerous Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, including a military site in the area of Zibqin, two operational infrastructures in the areas of Khiam and Houla, and a military structure in the area of Odaisseh," the IDF said in a statement on Telegram. The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border worsened after the start of Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The Israeli army and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters daily fire at each other's positions in areas along the border.Roughly 60,000 Israelis have been evacuated from the country's northern region as it has been shelled by Hezbollah. According to Shia movement, it has been attacking Israel in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, where more than 37,700 people have been killed, including more than 15,000 children.
Israel Defense Forces Says Struck Hezbollah Targets in Southern Lebanon

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it struck targets of Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.
"Over the past few hours, the IAF [Israeli Air Forces] struck numerous Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, including a military site in the area of Zibqin, two operational infrastructures in the areas of Khiam and Houla, and a military structure in the area of Odaisseh," the IDF said in a statement on Telegram.
The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border worsened after the start of Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The Israeli army and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters daily fire at each other's positions in areas along the border.
Roughly 60,000 Israelis have been evacuated from the country's northern region as it has been shelled by Hezbollah. According to Shia movement, it has been attacking Israel in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, where more than 37,700 people have been killed, including more than 15,000 children.
