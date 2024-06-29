https://sputnikglobe.com/20240629/israel-defense-forces-says-struck-hezbollah-targets-in-southern-lebanon-1119172897.html

Israel Defense Forces Says Struck Hezbollah Targets in Southern Lebanon

Israel Defense Forces Says Struck Hezbollah Targets in Southern Lebanon

Sputnik International

The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) says it has struck several Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

2024-06-29T00:38+0000

2024-06-29T00:38+0000

2024-06-29T00:39+0000

world

gaza strip

lebanon

israel defense forces (idf)

hezbollah

middle east

newsfeed

sputnik

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1b/1119154631_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e0f09fb99d3e847c9e28252c80852dde.jpg

"Over the past few hours, the IAF [Israeli Air Forces] struck numerous Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, including a military site in the area of Zibqin, two operational infrastructures in the areas of Khiam and Houla, and a military structure in the area of Odaisseh," the IDF said in a statement on Telegram. The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border worsened after the start of Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The Israeli army and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters daily fire at each other's positions in areas along the border.Roughly 60,000 Israelis have been evacuated from the country's northern region as it has been shelled by Hezbollah. According to Shia movement, it has been attacking Israel in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, where more than 37,700 people have been killed, including more than 15,000 children.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240624/netanyahu-israel-poised-for-war-in-lebanon-partial-drawdown-in-gaza-1119084709.html

gaza strip

lebanon

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israeli-hezbollah war, israel lebanon war, northern israel