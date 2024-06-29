https://sputnikglobe.com/20240629/lebanese-prime-minister-says-his-country-in-state-of-war-due-to-threats-from-israel-1119184042.html

Lebanese Prime Minister Says His Country in State of War Due to Threats From Israel

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said that its country is already in a state of war due to "Israeli aggression"

"The threats we see are a kind of psychological warfare. The question that is on everyone's lips ‘Is it a war?’ Yes, we are in a state of war. Due to Israeli aggression, there are a large number of civilian and non-civilian casualties and destroyed villages," Mikati said in a statement on Saturday. On June 18, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that it had approved operational plans for an offensive in Lebanon. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz later said that Israel was "very close" to a decision to "change the rules" against Hezbollah and Lebanon, threatening to destroy the movement "in an all-out war" and to "severely hit" Lebanon. Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah said that the movement could invade northern Israel if the confrontation intensifies further. The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border worsened after the start of Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The IDF and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters fire at each other's positions in areas along the border on a daily basis. The Lebanese Foreign Ministry said that around 100,000 people had to leave their homes in border areas, while the Israeli Foreign Ministry said that 80,000 Israelis had to do the same.

