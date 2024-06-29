International
Lebanese Prime Minister Says His Country in State of War Due to Threats From Israel
Lebanese Prime Minister Says His Country in State of War Due to Threats From Israel
Sputnik International
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said that its country is already in a state of war due to "Israeli aggression"
world
middle east
israel
lebanon
gaza strip
israel defense forces (idf)
hezbollah
hassan nasrallah
"The threats we see are a kind of psychological warfare. The question that is on everyone's lips ‘Is it a war?’ Yes, we are in a state of war. Due to Israeli aggression, there are a large number of civilian and non-civilian casualties and destroyed villages," Mikati said in a statement on Saturday. On June 18, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that it had approved operational plans for an offensive in Lebanon. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz later said that Israel was "very close" to a decision to "change the rules" against Hezbollah and Lebanon, threatening to destroy the movement "in an all-out war" and to "severely hit" Lebanon. Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah said that the movement could invade northern Israel if the confrontation intensifies further. The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border worsened after the start of Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The IDF and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters fire at each other's positions in areas along the border on a daily basis. The Lebanese Foreign Ministry said that around 100,000 people had to leave their homes in border areas, while the Israeli Foreign Ministry said that 80,000 Israelis had to do the same.
israel
lebanon
gaza strip
23:25 GMT 29.06.2024
Fires and black smoke rise from between the houses of the northern Israeli border town of Metula which hit by Hezbollah shelling, is seen from the Lebanese side of the Lebanese town of Marjayoun, Lebanon, Saturday, June 22, 2024.
Fires and black smoke rise from between the houses of the northern Israeli border town of Metula which hit by Hezbollah shelling, is seen from the Lebanese side of the Lebanese town of Marjayoun, Lebanon, Saturday, June 22, 2024.
© AP Photo / Hussein Malla
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Lebanon is in a state of war due to threats and aggression from Israel, Lebanon's caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati, said.
"The threats we see are a kind of psychological warfare. The question that is on everyone's lips ‘Is it a war?’ Yes, we are in a state of war. Due to Israeli aggression, there are a large number of civilian and non-civilian casualties and destroyed villages," Mikati said in a statement on Saturday.
On June 18, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that it had approved operational plans for an offensive in Lebanon. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz later said that Israel was "very close" to a decision to "change the rules" against Hezbollah and Lebanon, threatening to destroy the movement "in an all-out war" and to "severely hit" Lebanon. Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah said that the movement could invade northern Israel if the confrontation intensifies further.
A smoke plume billows during Israeli bombardment on the village of Khiam in south Lebanon near the border with Israel on June 23, 2024 amid ongoing cross-border tensions as fighting continues between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.06.2024
World
US Working Through Options to End Conflict Between Israel, Lebanon - Reports
13:35 GMT
The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border worsened after the start of Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The IDF and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters fire at each other's positions in areas along the border on a daily basis. The Lebanese Foreign Ministry said that around 100,000 people had to leave their homes in border areas, while the Israeli Foreign Ministry said that 80,000 Israelis had to do the same.
World
