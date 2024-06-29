https://sputnikglobe.com/20240629/russian-mi-28nm-attack-helicopter-on-the-prowl-in-ukrainian-conflict-zone--video-1119182923.html

Russian Mi-28NM Attack Helicopter on the Prowl in Ukrainian Conflict Zone – Video

Russian Mi-28NM Attack Helicopter on the Prowl in Ukrainian Conflict Zone – Video

Sputnik International

Delivering a swift and deadly strike to enemy forces, evading return fire and returning to base safely – Russian combat helicopter pilots operating in the... 29.06.2024, Sputnik International

2024-06-29T18:55+0000

2024-06-29T18:55+0000

2024-06-29T18:55+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

mi-28nm

airstrike

video

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1d/1119183038_0:2:1410:795_1920x0_80_0_0_7b7fb4b6174768c50694bffcd05346af.png

Mi-28NM helicopters have once again confirmed their reputation as the bane of enemy armored units and personnel, dealing yet another stinging blow to Ukrainian forces.Having launched a salvo of unguided rockets at camouflaged Ukrainian positions, the pilots returned home safe and sound.This short video disseminated by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows what such sorties look like.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mi-28MN Attack Helicopter in Action in Ukrainian Conflict Zone Sputnik International Mi-28MN Attack Helicopter in Action in Ukrainian Conflict Zone 2024-06-29T18:55+0000 true PT0M38S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, mi-28nm, airstrike, video, видео