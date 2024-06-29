International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Mi-28NM Attack Helicopter on the Prowl in Ukrainian Conflict Zone – Video
Russian Mi-28NM Attack Helicopter on the Prowl in Ukrainian Conflict Zone – Video
Delivering a swift and deadly strike to enemy forces, evading return fire and returning to base safely – Russian combat helicopter pilots operating in the... 29.06.2024, Sputnik International
Mi-28NM helicopters have once again confirmed their reputation as the bane of enemy armored units and personnel, dealing yet another stinging blow to Ukrainian forces.Having launched a salvo of unguided rockets at camouflaged Ukrainian positions, the pilots returned home safe and sound.This short video disseminated by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows what such sorties look like.
News
Russian Mi-28NM Attack Helicopter on the Prowl in Ukrainian Conflict Zone – Video

18:55 GMT 29.06.2024
Delivering a swift and deadly strike to enemy forces, evading return fire and returning to base safely – Russian combat helicopter pilots operating in the Ukrainian conflict zone have gotten it down to a science.
Mi-28NM helicopters have once again confirmed their reputation as the bane of enemy armored units and personnel, dealing yet another stinging blow to Ukrainian forces.
Having launched a salvo of unguided rockets at camouflaged Ukrainian positions, the pilots returned home safe and sound.
This short video disseminated by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows what such sorties look like.
