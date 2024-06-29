https://sputnikglobe.com/20240629/russian-mi-28nm-attack-helicopter-on-the-prowl-in-ukrainian-conflict-zone--video-1119182923.html
Russian Mi-28NM Attack Helicopter on the Prowl in Ukrainian Conflict Zone – Video
Russian Mi-28NM Attack Helicopter on the Prowl in Ukrainian Conflict Zone – Video
Sputnik International
Delivering a swift and deadly strike to enemy forces, evading return fire and returning to base safely – Russian combat helicopter pilots operating in the... 29.06.2024, Sputnik International
2024-06-29T18:55+0000
2024-06-29T18:55+0000
2024-06-29T18:55+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
mi-28nm
airstrike
video
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1d/1119183038_0:2:1410:795_1920x0_80_0_0_7b7fb4b6174768c50694bffcd05346af.png
Mi-28NM helicopters have once again confirmed their reputation as the bane of enemy armored units and personnel, dealing yet another stinging blow to Ukrainian forces.Having launched a salvo of unguided rockets at camouflaged Ukrainian positions, the pilots returned home safe and sound.This short video disseminated by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows what such sorties look like.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1d/1119183038_175:0:1236:796_1920x0_80_0_0_13359bf9456cf92002bfd0cf49680551.png
Mi-28MN Attack Helicopter in Action in Ukrainian Conflict Zone
Sputnik International
Mi-28MN Attack Helicopter in Action in Ukrainian Conflict Zone
2024-06-29T18:55+0000
true
PT0M38S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, mi-28nm, airstrike, video, видео
russia, mi-28nm, airstrike, video, видео
Russian Mi-28NM Attack Helicopter on the Prowl in Ukrainian Conflict Zone – Video
Delivering a swift and deadly strike to enemy forces, evading return fire and returning to base safely – Russian combat helicopter pilots operating in the Ukrainian conflict zone have gotten it down to a science.
Mi-28NM helicopters have once again confirmed their reputation as the bane of enemy armored units and personnel, dealing yet another stinging blow to Ukrainian forces.
Having launched a salvo of unguided rockets at camouflaged Ukrainian positions, the pilots returned home safe and sound.
This short video disseminated by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows what such sorties look like.