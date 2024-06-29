https://sputnikglobe.com/20240629/scotus-january-6-ruling-biden-struggles-during-debate-nato-in-arc-1119170675.html

SCOTUS January 6 Ruling, Biden Struggles During Debate, NATO in Arc

Biden sputters on debate stage as Democratic Party officials are divided on how to proceed with the poor-performing frontrunner.

International geopolitical consultant, global speaker, and author Dr. David Oualaalou joins Misfits hosts John Kiriakou and Ben Zinevich to discuss Iranian voters heading to elections, how Iranian voters choices are influenced by the possibility of Trump’s White House return, Iranians considering that the United States may refuse to ever lift sanctions on Tehran, the crisis of famines in Gaza and Sudan, how both could be avoided, and an update on escalations between Israel and Hezbollah forces in Lebanon.Canadian author and activist Yves Engler discusses the renewed modernization of NORAD military presence in the Canadian Arctic, the militarization of the Arctic by NATO forces and its environmental toll, attempts to make the Arctic a zone of peace, and the Canadian cooperation with the United States to refuse to allow humanitarian aid to Afghanistan amid crisis post-occupation.Political consultant, political organizer Donna Davis discusses the questions surrounding the viability of Joe Biden as the Democratic frontrunner in November, how Democratic insiders are failing to confront Biden on his mental acuity behind closed doors, who the Democrats could bring in to substitute Biden, Congress beginning fights over federal budget over contentious funding issues, Congress holding Merrick Garland in "inherent contempt", and the mandating the teaching the Bible in every public school in Oklahoma.The Misfits also discuss the impact of the Supreme Court’s ruling for a January 6th rioter’s obstruction charge, and this week’s News of the Weird, including a delayed defecation demonstration, an online gamer’s attempted murder of a rival, and the social lives of elephants.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

