SCOTUS Rulings, First Presidential Debate, Iranian Election and Lebanese-Israeli Border Conflict

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins wrapped up the week with a discussion on a slew of topics from around the globe, including an in-depth breakdown of the first presidential debate.
Rachel kicked off the last show of the week by hosting the Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute of Peace and Prosperity, Daniel McAdams, on the topic of the first presidential debate, which saw President Joe Biden and Republican challenger Donald Trump square off in the first highly anticipated event of the election cycle.Following the discussion on the debate. Rachel spoke to radio host and political commentator, Misty Winston, about the SCOTUS rulings.Independent researcher and journalist, Setareh Sadeqi, spoke to Rachel about the ongoing Iranian presidential election, as the country looks to replace the late Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a plane crash.In the final segment of the week, Rachel was joined by veteran war correspondent and journalist, Elijah Magnier, who discussed the latest from the Israeli-Lebanese border.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:01 GMT 29.06.2024 (Updated: 09:29 GMT 29.06.2024)
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins wrapped up the week with a discussion on a slew of topics from around the globe, including an in-depth breakdown of the first presidential debate.
Rachel kicked off the last show of the week by hosting the Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute of Peace and Prosperity, Daniel McAdams, on the topic of the first presidential debate, which saw President Joe Biden and Republican challenger Donald Trump square off in the first highly anticipated event of the election cycle.
Following the discussion on the debate. Rachel spoke to radio host and political commentator, Misty Winston, about the SCOTUS rulings.
Independent researcher and journalist, Setareh Sadeqi, spoke to Rachel about the ongoing Iranian presidential election, as the country looks to replace the late Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a plane crash.
In the final segment of the week, Rachel was joined by veteran war correspondent and journalist, Elijah Magnier, who discussed the latest from the Israeli-Lebanese border.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
