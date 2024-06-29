https://sputnikglobe.com/20240629/us-has-provided-israel-with-10000-bombs-missiles-since-start-of-gaza-conflict---reports-1119174152.html

US Has Provided Israel With 10,000 Bombs, Missiles Since Start of Gaza Conflict - Reports

The United States has provided Israel with more than 10,000 bombs since it began its siege of Gaza on October 7

The report said the weapons shipments included at least 14,000 of the MK-84 2,000-pound bombs, 6,500 500-pound bombs, 3,000 Hellfire precision-guided air-to-ground missiles, 1,000 bunker-buster bombs, and 2,600 air-dropped small-diameter bombs. The United States has not made any significant changes that would limit the level of US military support provided to Israel, the report added. The Pentagon did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment on this matter. On Wednesday, a US official told reporters that the United States has sent Israel $6.5 billion worth of weapons. The Biden administration at present only has one shipment on temporary hold of the 2,000-pound bombs Israel has been asking for. The United States is currently reviewing this request amid concerns that Israel would use it in densely populated areas in Rafah. However, the United States is expected to release a hold soon on 500-pound bombs that have also been placed on hold, according to reports. Israel will reportedly need them in case it gets into a deeper conflict with Hezbollah on its northern border with Lebanon.

