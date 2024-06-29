https://sputnikglobe.com/20240629/weekly-news-wrap-up-biden-debate-debacle-assange-free-us-bioweapons-in-africa-1119171969.html

Weekly News Wrap-Up: Biden Debate Debacle; Assange Free; US Bioweapons in Africa

President Biden suffered through a presidential debate debacle as he muttered and mumbled in confusion.

Dr. Richard Wolff, a professor of economics and host of "Democracy at Work" on YouTube, joins us to discuss the Biden debate debacle and the economy.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss the Biden debate debacle and the possibility of the Gaza war spreading.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss the unraveling of the Democratic party and Julian Assange.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, and Jim Kavanagh come together to discuss the Biden debate debacle, Julian Assange, and US bioweapon research in Africa.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Erica Caines, founder of Liberation Through Reading and Editor of Hood Communist Blog, come together to discuss US imperialism in Haiti and Africa and the Biden debate debacle.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

