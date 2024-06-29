https://sputnikglobe.com/20240629/zelensky-announces-detailed-peace-plan-on-ukraine-coming-up-this-year-1119171633.html
Zelensky Announces 'Detailed Peace Plan' on Ukraine Coming Up This Year
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine is working on a "detailed and clear" peace plan that would succeed in garnering majority support internationally this year
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine is working on a "detailed and clear" peace plan that would succeed in garnering majority support internationally this year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday without giving any details concerning its provisions.
"It's very important for us to show a plan to end the war that most of the world will support. It's a diplomatic path that we're working on ... It's not all up to us. Our production of technologies, drones, artillery is indeed increasing, because we have to be strong on the battlefield ... It is two parallel processes: to be strong and to develop a detailed and clear plan, and it will be ready this year," Zelensky told a briefing following a meeting with Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar in Kiev.
Zelensky also said that he hoped to obtain some kind of a "strong document" in support of Ukraine at the NATO summit in Washington, which will be held from July 9-11.
Earlier in June, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would immediately cease fire and begin negotiations with Ukraine after Kiev withdraws troops from the territory of Russia's new regions and officially abandons plans to join NATO.
In November 2022, Zelensky himself drafted proposals, dubbed a "peace formula," which he since has been trying to promote internationally at various conferences and summits. It included an all-for-all prisoner swap with Russia, security guarantees for Ukraine and a return to the pre-2014 borders.