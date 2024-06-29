https://sputnikglobe.com/20240629/zelensky-announces-detailed-peace-plan-on-ukraine-coming-up-this-year-1119171633.html

Zelensky Announces 'Detailed Peace Plan' on Ukraine Coming Up This Year

Zelensky Announces 'Detailed Peace Plan' on Ukraine Coming Up This Year

Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine is working on a "detailed and clear" peace plan that would succeed in garnering majority support internationally this year... 29.06.2024, Sputnik International

2024-06-29T04:03+0000

2024-06-29T04:03+0000

2024-06-29T04:03+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

russia

kiev

nato

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/05/1118796584_0:205:3072:1932_1920x0_80_0_0_b919dd08eec57bb87002e5733d4ccc42.jpg

"It's very important for us to show a plan to end the war that most of the world will support. It's a diplomatic path that we're working on ... It's not all up to us. Our production of technologies, drones, artillery is indeed increasing, because we have to be strong on the battlefield ... It is two parallel processes: to be strong and to develop a detailed and clear plan, and it will be ready this year," Zelensky told a briefing following a meeting with Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar in Kiev. Zelensky also said that he hoped to obtain some kind of a "strong document" in support of Ukraine at the NATO summit in Washington, which will be held from July 9-11. Earlier in June, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would immediately cease fire and begin negotiations with Ukraine after Kiev withdraws troops from the territory of Russia's new regions and officially abandons plans to join NATO. In November 2022, Zelensky himself drafted proposals, dubbed a "peace formula," which he since has been trying to promote internationally at various conferences and summits. It included an all-for-all prisoner swap with Russia, security guarantees for Ukraine and a return to the pre-2014 borders.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240618/putin-upstages-swiss-summit-with-russian-peace-plan-as-us-german-leaders-bail-1119001613.html

ukraine

russia

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

volodymyr zelensky, ukraine, russia, kiev, nato