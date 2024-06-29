International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240629/zelensky-announces-detailed-peace-plan-on-ukraine-coming-up-this-year-1119171633.html
Zelensky Announces 'Detailed Peace Plan' on Ukraine Coming Up This Year
Zelensky Announces 'Detailed Peace Plan' on Ukraine Coming Up This Year
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine is working on a "detailed and clear" peace plan that would succeed in garnering majority support internationally this year... 29.06.2024, Sputnik International
2024-06-29T04:03+0000
2024-06-29T04:03+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
volodymyr zelensky
ukraine
russia
kiev
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/05/1118796584_0:205:3072:1932_1920x0_80_0_0_b919dd08eec57bb87002e5733d4ccc42.jpg
"It's very important for us to show a plan to end the war that most of the world will support. It's a diplomatic path that we're working on ... It's not all up to us. Our production of technologies, drones, artillery is indeed increasing, because we have to be strong on the battlefield ... It is two parallel processes: to be strong and to develop a detailed and clear plan, and it will be ready this year," Zelensky told a briefing following a meeting with Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar in Kiev. Zelensky also said that he hoped to obtain some kind of a "strong document" in support of Ukraine at the NATO summit in Washington, which will be held from July 9-11. Earlier in June, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would immediately cease fire and begin negotiations with Ukraine after Kiev withdraws troops from the territory of Russia's new regions and officially abandons plans to join NATO. In November 2022, Zelensky himself drafted proposals, dubbed a "peace formula," which he since has been trying to promote internationally at various conferences and summits. It included an all-for-all prisoner swap with Russia, security guarantees for Ukraine and a return to the pre-2014 borders.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240618/putin-upstages-swiss-summit-with-russian-peace-plan-as-us-german-leaders-bail-1119001613.html
ukraine
russia
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/05/1118796584_147:0:2878:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4c028391363da3a9f0ce7dc31c199cbf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
volodymyr zelensky, ukraine, russia, kiev, nato
volodymyr zelensky, ukraine, russia, kiev, nato

Zelensky Announces 'Detailed Peace Plan' on Ukraine Coming Up This Year

04:03 GMT 29.06.2024
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyZelensky speaks during his press conference
Zelensky speaks during his press conference - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.06.2024
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine is working on a "detailed and clear" peace plan that would succeed in garnering majority support internationally this year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday without giving any details concerning its provisions.
"It's very important for us to show a plan to end the war that most of the world will support. It's a diplomatic path that we're working on ... It's not all up to us. Our production of technologies, drones, artillery is indeed increasing, because we have to be strong on the battlefield ... It is two parallel processes: to be strong and to develop a detailed and clear plan, and it will be ready this year," Zelensky told a briefing following a meeting with Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar in Kiev.
Zelensky also said that he hoped to obtain some kind of a "strong document" in support of Ukraine at the NATO summit in Washington, which will be held from July 9-11.
June 13, 2024. Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting of the Council on Science and Education at the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research (JINR) in Dubna. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.06.2024
Analysis
Putin Upstages Swiss Summit With Russian Peace Plan as US, German Leaders Bail
18 June, 00:55 GMT
Earlier in June, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would immediately cease fire and begin negotiations with Ukraine after Kiev withdraws troops from the territory of Russia's new regions and officially abandons plans to join NATO.
In November 2022, Zelensky himself drafted proposals, dubbed a "peace formula," which he since has been trying to promote internationally at various conferences and summits. It included an all-for-all prisoner swap with Russia, security guarantees for Ukraine and a return to the pre-2014 borders.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала