Bill Gates Won't Profit From Warren Buffett's Death

Even though the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has benefited from billions of dollars in donations from US investor and the world's tenth-richest person Warren Buffett, it appears that this gravy train will not last forever.
Upon his death, whenever it might occur, all of Buffett’s considerable wealth will go to a charitable trust overseen by his children whereas Gates’ organization won’t get a dime, Buffett himself has revealed in an exclusive interview with the Wall Street Journal.The billionaire argued that his estate “should be used to help the people that haven’t been as lucky as we have been,” with Buffett noting that he and his children are “in the luckiest 100th of 1% or something.” “There’s lots of ways to help people,” he added. Meanwhile, Buffett’s children reportedly said that they haven’t yet decided how exactly to disburse this sizeable fortune, the newspaper points out.
“The Gates Foundation has no money coming after my death,” he said.
The billionaire argued that his estate “should be used to help the people that haven’t been as lucky as we have been,” with Buffett noting that he and his children are “in the luckiest 100th of 1% or something.”
“There’s lots of ways to help people,” he added.
Meanwhile, Buffett’s children reportedly said that they haven’t yet decided how exactly to disburse this sizeable fortune, the newspaper points out.