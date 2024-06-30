https://sputnikglobe.com/20240630/chinas-xi-to-visit-kazakhstan-on-july-2-4--1119186694.html
China's Xi to Visit Kazakhstan on July 2-4
Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan on July 2-4 and partake in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's Council of Heads of State, the Kazakh presidential press service said on Sunday.
"On July 2-4, 2024, at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan, and will also take part in the 24th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation," the statement read. The SCO summit in Astana will be held from July 3-4 and will be attended by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. A number of important documents, including the organization's development strategy until 2035, are expected to be signed during the event.
