International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240630/chinas-xi-to-visit-kazakhstan-on-july-2-4--1119186694.html
China's Xi to Visit Kazakhstan on July 2-4
China's Xi to Visit Kazakhstan on July 2-4
Sputnik International
Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan on July 2-4 and partake in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's Council of Heads of State, the Kazakh presidential press service said on Sunday.
2024-06-30T07:32+0000
2024-06-30T07:32+0000
world
shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)
china
xi jinping
kassym-jomart tokayev
antonio guterres
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/11/1118492925_0:171:3031:1876_1920x0_80_0_0_7f12cffafbfcd10b25cb92dfe0cff23b.jpg
"On July 2-4, 2024, at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan, and will also take part in the 24th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation," the statement read. The SCO summit in Astana will be held from July 3-4 and will be attended by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. A number of important documents, including the organization's development strategy until 2035, are expected to be signed during the event.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240621/sco-energy-chiefs-agree-cooperation-strategy-until-2030-1119050417.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/11/1118492925_151:0:2882:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8e19960f8dcd2ad2d4dea0921c0f8a9f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
xi kazahstan, xi sco, tokayev xi, global south, xi tokayev meeting
xi kazahstan, xi sco, tokayev xi, global south, xi tokayev meeting

China's Xi to Visit Kazakhstan on July 2-4

07:32 GMT 30.06.2024
© POOL / Go to the mediabankXi Jinping
Xi Jinping - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.06.2024
© POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
ALMATY (Sputnik) - Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan on July 2-4 and partake in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's Council of Heads of State, the Kazakh presidential press service said on Sunday.
"On July 2-4, 2024, at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan, and will also take part in the 24th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation," the statement read.
Iran joined the SCO - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.06.2024
World
SCO Energy Chiefs Agree Cooperation Strategy Until 2030
21 June, 15:46 GMT
The SCO summit in Astana will be held from July 3-4 and will be attended by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. A number of important documents, including the organization's development strategy until 2035, are expected to be signed during the event.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала