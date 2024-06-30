https://sputnikglobe.com/20240630/dodge-this-massive-asteroid-approaches-earth-closer-than-moon-1119197585.html

Dodge This: Massive Asteroid Approaches Earth Closer Than Moon

Our planet once again dodged a proverbial bullet this weekend as a potentially dangerous asteroid whizzed by at cosmic speed.

The 2024 MK asteroid passed by Earth on June 29 at a distance of slightly less than 300,000 kilometers, its approach was carefully tracked by telescopes of the International Scientific Optical Network (a project managed by Russian Academy of Sciences’ Keldysh Institute of Applied Mathematics).Measuring between 120 and 260 meters across, 2024 MK was discovered earlier this month on June 16.While the asteroid’s flyby at a distance less than the distance between the Earth and the Moon may appear scary to a lay person, it is in fact a relatively common occurrence.

