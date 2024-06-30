International
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
Dodge This: Massive Asteroid Approaches Earth Closer Than Moon
Dodge This: Massive Asteroid Approaches Earth Closer Than Moon
Sputnik International
Our planet once again dodged a proverbial bullet this weekend as a potentially dangerous asteroid whizzed by at cosmic speed.
beyond politics
science & tech
earth
asteroid
The 2024 MK asteroid passed by Earth on June 29 at a distance of slightly less than 300,000 kilometers, its approach was carefully tracked by telescopes of the International Scientific Optical Network (a project managed by Russian Academy of Sciences’ Keldysh Institute of Applied Mathematics).Measuring between 120 and 260 meters across, 2024 MK was discovered earlier this month on June 16.While the asteroid’s flyby at a distance less than the distance between the Earth and the Moon may appear scary to a lay person, it is in fact a relatively common occurrence.
earth
asteroid earth 2024, 2024 mk asteroid
asteroid earth 2024, 2024 mk asteroid

Dodge This: Massive Asteroid Approaches Earth Closer Than Moon

18:52 GMT 30.06.2024
CC0 / / Asteroid
Asteroid - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.06.2024
CC0 / /
Our planet once again dodged a proverbial bullet this weekend as a potentially dangerous asteroid whizzed by at cosmic speed.
The 2024 MK asteroid passed by Earth on June 29 at a distance of slightly less than 300,000 kilometers, its approach was carefully tracked by telescopes of the International Scientific Optical Network (a project managed by Russian Academy of Sciences' Keldysh Institute of Applied Mathematics).
Measuring between 120 and 260 meters across, 2024 MK was discovered earlier this month on June 16.
While the asteroid's flyby at a distance less than the distance between the Earth and the Moon may appear scary to a lay person, it is in fact a relatively common occurrence.
Beyond Politics
Astronomers Confirm Water Presence on Asteroid Surfaces for the First Time
17 February, 17:14 GMT
Beyond Politics
Astronomers Confirm Water Presence on Asteroid Surfaces for the First Time
17 February, 17:14 GMT
