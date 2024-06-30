International
Kanye West Arrives in Moscow for Gosha Rubchinskiy's Birthday Bash
US rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has arrived in the Russian capital city of Moscow, Russian TV show host and producer Yana Rudkovskaya said on Sunday.
"Kanye West is already in Moscow. This is super news! He is staying in the heart of the capital," Rudkovskaya said on Telegram. Ye himself posted a greeting to Moscow residents on his Russian online social media VK page, saying "Hello, Moscow." Russian Telegram channel Moskvichka Magazine reported that Ye is paying a visit to the Russian capital to celebrate the birthday of Russian designer and photographer Gosha Rubchinskiy, who was appointed head of design of Ye's music and fashion brand Yeezy in December 2023. On Saturday evening, Ye and Rubchinskiy reportedly visited Russian cuisine restaurant Beluga. Later in the day, Beluga's PR manager Dina Dudieva confirmed to Sputnik that Ye and Rubchinskiy had dined at the restaurant. Moscow's central GUM department store, situated opposite the Kremlin on Red Square, told Sputnik that Ye visited its observation deck on Sunday. The celebrity is reportedly staying at the Four Seasons Hotel, located on Manezhnaya Square next to Red Square. A Sputnik correspondent reported that a crowd of fans and journalists gathered outside the hotel, waiting for the rapper's appearance. Meanwhile, Russian journalist Ksenia Sobchak said, noting that she had a private conversation with Rubchinskiy, that Ye would be visiting concert venues in Moscow on Monday, but "there will be no concert these days, as it is a private visit." Ye garnered public attention in recent years for his presidential ambitions and a series of statements considered anti-Semitic by watchdog groups. In December of last year, Ye publicly apologized to the Jewish community, claiming that he regrets any pain he may have caused.
Kanye West Arrives in Moscow for Gosha Rubchinskiy's Birthday Bash

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has arrived in the Russian capital city of Moscow, Russian TV show host and producer Yana Rudkovskaya said on Sunday.
"Kanye West is already in Moscow. This is super news! He is staying in the heart of the capital," Rudkovskaya said on Telegram.
Ye himself posted a greeting to Moscow residents on his Russian online social media VK page, saying "Hello, Moscow."
Russian Telegram channel Moskvichka Magazine reported that Ye is paying a visit to the Russian capital to celebrate the birthday of Russian designer and photographer Gosha Rubchinskiy, who was appointed head of design of Ye's music and fashion brand Yeezy in December 2023. On Saturday evening, Ye and Rubchinskiy reportedly visited Russian cuisine restaurant Beluga.
Later in the day, Beluga's PR manager Dina Dudieva confirmed to Sputnik that Ye and Rubchinskiy had dined at the restaurant.
Moscow's central GUM department store, situated opposite the Kremlin on Red Square, told Sputnik that Ye visited its observation deck on Sunday. The celebrity is reportedly staying at the Four Seasons Hotel, located on Manezhnaya Square next to Red Square. A Sputnik correspondent reported that a crowd of fans and journalists gathered outside the hotel, waiting for the rapper's appearance.
Meanwhile, Russian journalist Ksenia Sobchak said, noting that she had a private conversation with Rubchinskiy, that Ye would be visiting concert venues in Moscow on Monday, but "there will be no concert these days, as it is a private visit."
Ye garnered public attention in recent years for his presidential ambitions and a series of statements considered anti-Semitic by watchdog groups. In December of last year, Ye publicly apologized to the Jewish community, claiming that he regrets any pain he may have caused.
