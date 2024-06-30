https://sputnikglobe.com/20240630/russia-will-recover-not-disappear-due-to-sanctions---us-investor-jim-rogers-1119184483.html
Russia Will Recover, ‘Not Disappear’ Due to Sanctions - US Investor Jim Rogers
"Russia is not going to disappear. There have been sanctions against Russia in history, there will be again. There have been sanctions against everybody in history. Russia will recover," Rogers said.The investor noted that Russia is experiencing a record number of sanctions, which would hurt any country. Rogers said that many people in such circumstances would turn to the black market and go around the sanctions, while many others would abide by them, and Russia will have to deal with the reality of sanctions. The investor emphasized that Russia has a lot of oil and agricultural products, which are needed around the world, and has so far done a good job of working around the sanctions. Once the conflict in Ukraine is over, Russia will start opening up again and people will open up to Russia again, Rogers added. The countries of the collective West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia after the start of the special military operation in Ukraine in 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the collective West's long-term strategy of containing Russia was instead hurting the global economy.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Anti-Russia sanctions imposed by the West will not make Russia’s economy disappear, the country will recover, renowned US investor Jim Rogers told Sputnik.
"Russia is not going to disappear. There have been sanctions against Russia in history, there will be again. There have been sanctions against everybody in history. Russia will recover," Rogers said.
The investor noted that Russia is experiencing a record number of sanctions, which would hurt any country.
Rogers said that many people in such circumstances would turn to the black market and go around the sanctions, while many others would abide by them, and Russia will have to deal with the reality of sanctions.
"If any country has a lot of sanctions against it, they would hurt the country for a while. So, Russia is going to have to deal with the fact that there are many sanctions against it," Rogers said.
The investor emphasized that Russia has a lot of oil and agricultural products, which are needed around the world, and has so far done a good job of working around the sanctions.
"Russia is finding a way to get around the sanctions. But this always happens whenever somebody imposes sanctions. Many people try to find a way to get around the sanctions and they do," Rogers said.
Once the conflict in Ukraine is over, Russia will start opening up again and people will open up to Russia again, Rogers added.
The countries of the collective West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia after the start of the special military operation in Ukraine in 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the collective West's long-term strategy of containing Russia was instead hurting the global economy.