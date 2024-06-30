https://sputnikglobe.com/20240630/russia-will-recover-not-disappear-due-to-sanctions---us-investor-jim-rogers-1119184483.html

Russia Will Recover, ‘Not Disappear’ Due to Sanctions - US Investor Jim Rogers

Russia Will Recover, ‘Not Disappear’ Due to Sanctions - US Investor Jim Rogers

Sputnik International

The anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the West will not make Russia's economy disappear, legendary investor Jim Rogers told Sputnik.

2024-06-30T01:56+0000

2024-06-30T01:56+0000

2024-06-30T01:56+0000

russia

jim rogers

russia

ukraine

west

sputnik

sanctions

western sanctions

russian sanctions

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103670/95/1036709513_0:38:3389:1944_1920x0_80_0_0_5ae55b2f1fb12636497bee31c5209c58.jpg

"Russia is not going to disappear. There have been sanctions against Russia in history, there will be again. There have been sanctions against everybody in history. Russia will recover," Rogers said.The investor noted that Russia is experiencing a record number of sanctions, which would hurt any country. Rogers said that many people in such circumstances would turn to the black market and go around the sanctions, while many others would abide by them, and Russia will have to deal with the reality of sanctions. The investor emphasized that Russia has a lot of oil and agricultural products, which are needed around the world, and has so far done a good job of working around the sanctions. Once the conflict in Ukraine is over, Russia will start opening up again and people will open up to Russia again, Rogers added. The countries of the collective West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia after the start of the special military operation in Ukraine in 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the collective West's long-term strategy of containing Russia was instead hurting the global economy.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240531/russia-ranks-as-worlds-no4-biggest-economy-based-on-purchasing-power-parity-1118711623.html

russia

ukraine

west

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

jim rogers, sanctions on russia, russian economy