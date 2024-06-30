https://sputnikglobe.com/20240630/us-military-bases-in-europe-declare-highest-security-alert-in-a-decade-amid-terror-threats-1119196913.html
US Military Bases in Europe Declare Highest Security Alert in a Decade Amid Terror Threats
US Military Bases in Europe Declare Highest Security Alert in a Decade Amid Terror Threats
Sputnik International
Several US military bases in Europe, including the Stuttgart-based US European Command, escalated their alert level to Force Protection Condition "Charlie" - a significant security measure not utilized in over a decade - due to a likely terrorist threat over the weekend.
2024-06-30T17:22+0000
2024-06-30T17:22+0000
2024-06-30T17:24+0000
germany
europe
us european command (eucom)
us army
us bases
military
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/01/05/1081661548_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ba2c18096ff8ad2e41c8221773458ed3.jpg
According to US officials cited by CNN, this level of alert "applies when an incident occurs or intelligence is received indicating some form of terrorist action or targeting against personnel or facilities is likely." The specifics of the intelligence that led to this increased security measure remain undisclosed, but it comes at a time when Europe faces potential terror threats, heightened by events like the Paris Olympics and the European football championships currently being held in Germany.Cdr. Dan Day, a spokesperson for US European Command, emphasized the ongoing vigilance of USEUCOM in assessing factors that could affect the safety of the US military community abroad.The security situation in Europe has led to significant precautions, such as the deployment of 580 international police officers in Germany to bolster security during the football championships. Similarly, France has elevated its national security alert to the highest level since March in anticipation of the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris. French authorities remain on high alert, monitoring threats from both organized groups and radicalized individuals, with potential targets including tourist spots, as well as major sports and cultural events.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230914/dhs-nationwide-terror-threat-remains-high-from-violent-extremists-radicalized-in-us-1113381424.html
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/01/05/1081661548_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_95b142c9ec0e9d75f5f81365574785a2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us military bases in europe, security alert, terror threat
us military bases in europe, security alert, terror threat
US Military Bases in Europe Declare Highest Security Alert in a Decade Amid Terror Threats
17:22 GMT 30.06.2024 (Updated: 17:24 GMT 30.06.2024)
Several US military bases in Europe, including the Stuttgart-based US European Command, escalated their alert level to Force Protection Condition "Charlie" - a significant security measure not utilized in over a decade - due to a likely terrorist threat over the weekend.
According to US officials cited by CNN, this level of alert "applies when an incident occurs or intelligence is received indicating some form of terrorist action or targeting against personnel or facilities is likely."
The specifics of the intelligence that led to this increased security measure remain undisclosed, but it comes at a time when Europe faces potential terror threats, heightened by events like the Paris Olympics
and the European football championships currently being held in Germany.
14 September 2023, 20:29 GMT
Cdr. Dan Day, a spokesperson for US European Command, emphasized the ongoing vigilance of USEUCOM in assessing factors that could affect the safety of the US military community abroad.
While specific security measures were not detailed for security reasons, the command remains committed to ensuring the safety of its personnel.
The security situation in Europe has led to significant precautions, such as the deployment of 580 international police officers in Germany to bolster security during the football championships. Similarly, France has elevated its national security alert to the highest level since March in anticipation of the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris. French authorities remain on high alert, monitoring threats from both organized groups and radicalized individuals, with potential targets including tourist spots, as well as major sports and cultural events.