Watch Russian Kamikaze Drones Take Out Ukrainian Drone Control Center

Even as Ukrainian forces try to use drones to harass Russian troops in the Ukrainian conflict zone, their efforts get thwarted by Russian drone operators.

A Ukrainian drone control center in the Kherson region was rendered inoperable by a surgical drone strike by Russian forces.The attack was carried out using kamikaze drones that managed to bypass Ukrainian defenses and deliver a precise blow that likely hampered Ukrainian drone operations in the region.This short video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows how this strike was executed.

