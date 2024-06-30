https://sputnikglobe.com/20240630/watch-russian-su-30-sm-fighter-jets-on-combat-duty-in-special-op-zone-1119187082.html
Watch Russian Su-30 SM Fighter Jets on Combat Duty in Special Op Zone
he Russian Ministry of Defense has released a footage showing a Russian Sukhoi Su-30SM patrolling skies in the special military operation zone. Su-30SM proved to be especially effective against various targets, including naval drones.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing a Russian Sukhoi Su-30SM patrolling the skies in the Special Military Operation Zone. The Su-30SM proved to be particularly effective against various targets, including naval drones.The footage shows crews patrolling the designated areas and providing fire support to other planes and helicopters pounding Ukrainian infrastructure.
Su-30 was designed to quickly gain air dominance in the conflict zones and eliminate other air targets.
The footage shows crews patrolling the designated areas and providing fire support to other planes and helicopters pounding Ukrainian infrastructure.