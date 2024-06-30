International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Su-30 SM Fighter Jets on Combat Duty in Special Op Zone
Watch Russian Su-30 SM Fighter Jets on Combat Duty in Special Op Zone
he Russian Ministry of Defense has released a footage showing a Russian Sukhoi Su-30SM patrolling skies in the special military operation zone. Su-30SM proved to be especially effective against various targets, including naval drones.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1e/1119186926_145:0:1670:858_1920x0_80_0_0_92aa3662de991c0028c4e0936dc39fc4.png
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing a Russian Sukhoi Su-30SM patrolling the skies in the Special Military Operation Zone. The Su-30SM proved to be particularly effective against various targets, including naval drones.The footage shows crews patrolling the designated areas and providing fire support to other planes and helicopters pounding Ukrainian infrastructure.
09:02 GMT 30.06.2024
Su-30 was designed to quickly gain air dominance in the conflict zones and eliminate other air targets.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing a Russian Sukhoi Su-30SM patrolling the skies in the Special Military Operation Zone. The Su-30SM proved to be particularly effective against various targets, including naval drones.
The footage shows crews patrolling the designated areas and providing fire support to other planes and helicopters pounding Ukrainian infrastructure.
