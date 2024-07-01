https://sputnikglobe.com/20240701/nato-allies-oppose-bidens-withdrawal-from-presidential-race--report-1119198925.html

NATO Allies Oppose Biden's Withdrawal From Presidential Race – Report

NATO Allies Oppose Biden's Withdrawal From Presidential Race – Report

The New York Times wrote in an op-ed Friday urging Biden to suspend his campaign after a poor showing in the first presidential debate, allowing another...

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Washington's NATO allies fear the replacement of President Joe Biden with another candidate from the Democratic Party would undermine the stability of Western countries, CNN reported Sunday. European leaders worry the move would allow Russia and China to portray the United States' democratic system as weak and would create an opportunity for adversaries to spread propaganda, according to the report. The move could also prompt discord among Western allies, it is feared.The New York Times wrote in an op-ed Friday urging Biden to suspend his campaign after a poor showing in the first presidential debate, allowing another Democrat to take his place. Meanwhile Biden and his campaign admitted the US president had a rough night at the event in Atlanta, but they assured the public they would not end the reelection bid. The US presidential election is slated for November 2024. The main contenders are Biden and former US President Donald Trump, who have won enough delegates' votes to be the Democratic and Republican Parties' presumptive nominees. Trump and Biden are set to debate again on September 10.Recent polling reveals that an unprecedented number of Americans disapprove of both major party candidates in this fall's election, with both Trump and Biden's approval ratings underwater.

