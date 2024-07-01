https://sputnikglobe.com/20240701/russian-un-envoy-holds-press-conference-on-security-council-presidency-1119209865.html

Russian UN Envoy Holds Press Conference on Security Council Presidency

Nebenzia will outline key initiatives and priorities, discussing Russia's role and agenda during its tenure at the helm of the UNSC. The presidency, which... 01.07.2024, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from New York where Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, is hosting a press conference.The conference is expected to address the Security Council's program as Russia takes on the presidency of the UN body for the month.

The President of the UN Security Council for the month of July and Permanent Representative of Russia, Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia on the Council's programme for the month of July 2024

