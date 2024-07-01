https://sputnikglobe.com/20240701/russian-un-envoy-holds-press-conference-on-security-council-presidency-1119209865.html
Russian UN Envoy Holds Press Conference on Security Council Presidency
Russian UN Envoy Holds Press Conference on Security Council Presidency
Nebenzia will outline key initiatives and priorities, discussing Russia's role and agenda during its tenure at the helm of the UNSC. The presidency, which... 01.07.2024, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from New York where Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, is hosting a press conference.The conference is expected to address the Security Council's program as Russia takes on the presidency of the UN body for the month.
17:03 GMT 01.07.2024 (Updated: 17:05 GMT 01.07.2024)
Nebenzia will outline key initiatives and priorities, discussing Russia's role and agenda during its tenure at the helm of the UNSC. The presidency, which rotates monthly among the Council's member states, allows Russia to influence discussions and decisions on international security issues until the end of July.
Sputnik is live from New York where Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, is hosting a press conference.
The conference is expected to address the Security Council's program as Russia takes on the presidency of the UN body for the month.