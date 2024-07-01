https://sputnikglobe.com/20240701/ukraine-faces-potential-default-in-august-amid-stalled-debt-negotiations-1119205686.html

Ukraine Faces Potential Default in August Amid Stalled Debt Negotiations

Ukraine Faces Potential Default in August Amid Stalled Debt Negotiations

Sputnik International

Ukraine may declare a fiscal default as early as August if authorities fail to reach an agreement with creditors on debt restructuring, a deal that seems unlikely, British magazine The Economist reported on Monday.

2024-07-01T13:00+0000

2024-07-01T13:00+0000

2024-07-01T13:00+0000

world

imf

ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

default

kiev

nato

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/01/1093483717_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c37a4e34399eb81b99bf2599cb88aec6.jpg

Ukraine could default on its government debt within weeks — wrecking chances of fixing the damage done by NATO's proxy war with Russia.Bloomberg reported that Kiev was unable to strike a deal with creditors during the first round of negotiations regarding the restructuring of its $20 billion debt.The Economist stressed that a Ukrainian default could be catastrophic for the country's long-term recovery.Most foreign aid to Ukraine comes in the form arms supplies, the magazine explained, while financial aid amounts to only a small fraction of that and does not cover all of Kiev's expenses.The publication also reported that Ukraine's private-sector creditors fear that debt restructuring will be the first attempt by Kiev's allies to shift "the financial burden of war, and the cost of reconstruction, away from governments and onto the private sector." There is also skepticism about long-term recovery plans after the crisis ends.In March, he British Financial Times quoted Roksolana Pidlasa, chairwoman of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee, saying Ukraine had allocated almost half of its annual budget of $87 billion for defense — while its domestic revenues amount to only $46 billion.The deficit is expected to further increase due to an anticipated wave of mobilization, as billions will be needed for the salaries, training and equipment of conscripts.Ukrainian MP Oleksandra Ustinova said budget gaps are only being bridged by Western finance, and if US aid ceases, the government will be forced to turn to G7 countries "hat in hand."In late November last year, Volodymyr Zelensky signed the draft bill on Ukraine's state budget for 2024 — which ran a deficit of more than $43 billion.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240701/ukraine-conflict-slowing-down-eu-economies-some-will-not-be-as-prosperous---us-investor-1119199702.html

ukraine

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

fiscal default, agreement with creditorsб, ukraine faces potential default