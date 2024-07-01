https://sputnikglobe.com/20240701/watch-russian-forces-pound-new-york-in-donbass-with-fab-3000-guided-bomb-1119203142.html

Watch Russian Forces Pound New York in Donbass With FAB-3000 Guided Bomb

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing a strike against Ukrainian strongholds in the Donbass town of New York.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing a strike against Ukrainian strongholds in the Donbass town of New York.For more than a week, the Russian forces have been advancing along the front line near the city of Gorlovka, fighting near Toretsk and storming the city of New York.The Russian Aerospace Forces are actively using the bombs, equipped with universal gliding and guidance modules, in the zone of the special military operation. They give fighter aircraft the ability to hit Ukrainian military positions from a distance without coming under fire from enemy surface-to-air missile systems.

