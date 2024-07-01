International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Forces Pound New York in Donbass With FAB-3000 Guided Bomb
Watch Russian Forces Pound New York in Donbass With FAB-3000 Guided Bomb
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing a strike against Ukrainian strongholds in the Donbass town of New York.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing a strike against Ukrainian strongholds in the Donbass town of New York.For more than a week, the Russian forces have been advancing along the front line near the city of Gorlovka, fighting near Toretsk and storming the city of New York.The Russian Aerospace Forces are actively using the bombs, equipped with universal gliding and guidance modules, in the zone of the special military operation. They give fighter aircraft the ability to hit Ukrainian military positions from a distance without coming under fire from enemy surface-to-air missile systems.
2024
Watch Russian forces pound New York with FAB-3000 guided bomb
10:38 GMT 01.07.2024
© Sputnik
The FAB-3000 is a Russian-made 3,000kg bomb. when fitted with a gliding and guidance module, it becomes a precision-guided munition effective against high-priority targets such as hardened bunkers, command centers and air defense systems.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing a strike against Ukrainian strongholds in the Donbass town of New York.
For more than a week, the Russian forces have been advancing along the front line near the city of Gorlovka, fighting near Toretsk and storming the city of New York.
The Russian Aerospace Forces are actively using the bombs, equipped with universal gliding and guidance modules, in the zone of the special military operation. They give fighter aircraft the ability to hit Ukrainian military positions from a distance without coming under fire from enemy surface-to-air missile systems.
