https://sputnikglobe.com/20240701/watch-russian-forces-pound-new-york-in-donbass-with-fab-3000-guided-bomb-1119203142.html
Watch Russian Forces Pound New York in Donbass With FAB-3000 Guided Bomb
Watch Russian Forces Pound New York in Donbass With FAB-3000 Guided Bomb
Sputnik International
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing a strike against Ukrainian strongholds in the Donbass town of New York.
2024-07-01T10:38+0000
2024-07-01T10:38+0000
2024-07-01T10:38+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
video
new york
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/01/1119202980_0:21:1149:667_1920x0_80_0_0_94e69f60aa32f19beb9eb270b8301cfb.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing a strike against Ukrainian strongholds in the Donbass town of New York.For more than a week, the Russian forces have been advancing along the front line near the city of Gorlovka, fighting near Toretsk and storming the city of New York.The Russian Aerospace Forces are actively using the bombs, equipped with universal gliding and guidance modules, in the zone of the special military operation. They give fighter aircraft the ability to hit Ukrainian military positions from a distance without coming under fire from enemy surface-to-air missile systems.
new york
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/01/1119202980_116:0:1033:688_1920x0_80_0_0_2f8b55afa90f22dd044832d5ea11ca5b.jpg
Watch Russian forces pound New York with FAB-3000 guided bomb
Sputnik International
Watch Russian forces pound New York with FAB-3000 guided bomb
2024-07-01T10:38+0000
true
PT0M32S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian defense ministry, ukrainian strongholds,
russian defense ministry, ukrainian strongholds,
Watch Russian Forces Pound New York in Donbass With FAB-3000 Guided Bomb
The FAB-3000 is a Russian-made 3,000kg bomb. when fitted with a gliding and guidance module, it becomes a precision-guided munition effective against high-priority targets such as hardened bunkers, command centers and air defense systems.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing a strike against Ukrainian strongholds in the Donbass town of New York.
For more than a week, the Russian forces have been advancing along the front line near the city of Gorlovka, fighting near Toretsk and storming the city of New York.
The Russian Aerospace Forces are actively using the bombs, equipped with universal gliding and guidance modules, in the zone of the special military operation. They give fighter aircraft the ability to hit Ukrainian military positions from a distance without coming under fire from enemy surface-to-air missile systems.