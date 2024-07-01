https://sputnikglobe.com/20240701/watch-russian-giatsint-s-howitzer-wipe-out-ukrainian-uav-control-base-1119200136.html
Watch Russian Giatsint-S Howitzer Wipe Out Ukrainian UAV Control Base
Watch Russian Giatsint-S Howitzer Wipe Out Ukrainian UAV Control Base
Sputnik International
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing The Giacint-S self-propelled howitzer of Battlegroup Tsentr destroying a Ukrainian Armed Forces UAV control post in the near Avdeyevka area.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the self-propelled howitzer crew of Battlegroup Tsentr destroying a Ukrainian UAV control post near the Avdeyevka area.The Giatsint-S artillery units there conducted firing tasks with the goal of destroying enemy defenses, suppressing checkpoints, and neutralizing enemy firepower, weapons, military hardware, and manpower. The artillery crews perform daily counter-battery warfare against the enemy while providing support to assault units.
A crew operating a 'Giatsint-S' self-propelled howitzer from Battlegroup Center destroyed a Ukrainian UAV control post near Avdeyevka.
Sputnik International
A crew operating a 'Giatsint-S' self-propelled howitzer from Battlegroup Center destroyed a Ukrainian UAV control post near Avdeyevka.
Watch Russian Giatsint-S Howitzer Wipe Out Ukrainian UAV Control Base
06:02 GMT 01.07.2024
The 2S5 Giatsint-S is a Russian self-propelled artillery system, capable of firing a variety of ammo, including high-explosive fragmentation rounds, incendiary rounds, and rocket-assisted projectiles.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the self-propelled howitzer crew of Battlegroup Tsentr destroying a Ukrainian UAV control post near the Avdeyevka area.
The Giatsint-S artillery units there conducted firing tasks with the goal of destroying enemy defenses, suppressing checkpoints, and neutralizing enemy firepower, weapons, military hardware, and manpower. The artillery crews perform daily counter-battery warfare against the enemy while providing support to assault units.