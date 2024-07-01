https://sputnikglobe.com/20240701/watch-russian-giatsint-s-howitzer-wipe-out-ukrainian-uav-control-base-1119200136.html

Watch Russian Giatsint-S Howitzer Wipe Out Ukrainian UAV Control Base

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing The Giacint-S self-propelled howitzer of Battlegroup Tsentr destroying a Ukrainian Armed Forces UAV control post in the near Avdeyevka area.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the self-propelled howitzer crew of Battlegroup Tsentr destroying a Ukrainian UAV control post near the Avdeyevka area.The Giatsint-S artillery units there conducted firing tasks with the goal of destroying enemy defenses, suppressing checkpoints, and neutralizing enemy firepower, weapons, military hardware, and manpower. The artillery crews perform daily counter-battery warfare against the enemy while providing support to assault units.

News

