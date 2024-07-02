https://sputnikglobe.com/20240702/over-100-people-killed-in-stampede-at-religious-event-in-india---reports-1119222675.html

Over 100 People Killed in Stampede at Religious Event in India - Reports

Sputnik International

At least 107 people died in a stampede during a religious event in the city of Hathras in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, the Hindustan Times newspaper reported, citing police.

The stampede reportedly unfolded after a preacher's speech as a religious event known as "Satsang" was ending and everyone was leaving the venue. Suffocation at the venue is believed to have caused discomfort among the event participants, who started to run causing the stampede, the Uttar Pradesh police said, adding that it was hot and humid during the event. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the tragic events and ordered an investigation into the matter.

