Russian Weapons Specialists Thoroughly Examine Fuze of ATACMS Missile
Russian Weapons Specialists Thoroughly Examine Fuze of ATACMS Missile
Russian specialists thoroughly studied the multi-component fuse of the US ATACMS tactical ballistic missile, an expert told Sputnik.
"This warhead was developed for an anti-ship missile, and was later installed on the ATACMS missile. We neutralized the fuze. An intermediate detonator is installed on it. The explosives have been sent for examination," the expert said. The specialists also managed to open the fuze housing of the missile, he added. The United States began providing ATACMS ballistic missiles to Ukraine in 2023. The missiles are manufactured by Lockheed Martin and have a caliber of 610 millimeters, a length of 4 meters, and a weight of 1.6 tonnes. The flight range of the Block 1 modification is 165 kilometers (102 miles).
Russian experts have fully studied the ATACMS missile
Russian Weapons Specialists Thoroughly Examine Fuze of ATACMS Missile

10:49 GMT 02.07.2024 (Updated: 10:56 GMT 02.07.2024)
© Sputnik
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian specialists thoroughly studied the multi-component fuze of the US ATACMS tactical ballistic missile, an expert told Sputnik.
"This warhead was developed for an anti-ship missile, and was later installed on the ATACMS missile. We neutralized the fuze. An intermediate detonator is installed on it. The explosives have been sent for examination," the expert said.
The specialists also managed to open the fuze housing of the missile, he added.
"It has been almost completely examined. There are no secrets left for us," the expert said.
The United States began providing ATACMS ballistic missiles to Ukraine in 2023. The missiles are manufactured by Lockheed Martin and have a caliber of 610 millimeters, a length of 4 meters, and a weight of 1.6 tonnes. The flight range of the Block 1 modification is 165 kilometers (102 miles).
