Russian Weapons Specialists Thoroughly Examine Fuze of ATACMS Missile

Russian Weapons Specialists Thoroughly Examine Fuze of ATACMS Missile

Russian specialists thoroughly studied the multi-component fuse of the US ATACMS tactical ballistic missile, an expert told Sputnik.

2024-07-02

2024-07-02T10:49+0000

2024-07-02T10:56+0000

"This warhead was developed for an anti-ship missile, and was later installed on the ATACMS missile. We neutralized the fuze. An intermediate detonator is installed on it. The explosives have been sent for examination," the expert said. The specialists also managed to open the fuze housing of the missile, he added. The United States began providing ATACMS ballistic missiles to Ukraine in 2023. The missiles are manufactured by Lockheed Martin and have a caliber of 610 millimeters, a length of 4 meters, and a weight of 1.6 tonnes. The flight range of the Block 1 modification is 165 kilometers (102 miles).

