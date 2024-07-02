https://sputnikglobe.com/20240702/scotus-makes-decision-on-trump-immunity-case--1119210185.html

On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss current events from around the globe, including the SCOTUS decision on Trump's immunity case.

The show begins with cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune, Scott Stantis, weighing in on the aftermath of the debate between Biden and Trump, and the future of the Biden campaign.Then, the CEO of Heartland Journal Steve Abramowicz joins to discuss the recent SCOTUS ruling on Trump's immunity.Later, International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda talked about Zelensky's alleged plan to 'end' the conflict with Russia.The show closes with former director at the National Transportation Safety Board Jamie Finch sharing his expertise on the DOJ's plan to offer Boeing a plea deal.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

