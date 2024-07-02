https://sputnikglobe.com/20240702/scotus-on-trump-immunity-french-elections-prison-deaths-debate-fallout-1119212033.html
SCOTUS on Trump Immunity, French Elections, Prison Deaths, Debate Fallout
Former President Donald Trump celebrates a Supreme Court ruling on the extent of presidential immunity.
Former President Donald Trump celebrates a Supreme Court ruling on the extent of presidential immunity.
Former US diplomat, and former senior foreign policy advisor Jim Jatras joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity, the results of French elections this weekend and what the runoff elections could produce, expectations of the Iranian presidential elections, Israeli leaders pushing forward the recognition of illegal West Bank settlements, and what to expect from the elections in the United Kingdom as Labour seeks to sweep out the Conservative Party.Editor of Prison Legal News and Criminal Legal News magazines Paul Wright discusses the barely edible material served in US prisons as food, the policy of malnutrition in US prisons, the arrest of former corrections officers over the killing of a prisoner, and a Pennsylvania prison coroner writing off questionable deaths as natural.Editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report Margaret Kimberley discusses the fallout from the presidential debate last week, the pressure on President Joe Biden to resign after his poor performance, whether there's something fishy about the immediate about-face on Biden among Democrat-friendly mainstream media outlets, and a Supreme Court decision on bribery.Technologist and cohost of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast Chris Garaffa discusses a technical Supreme Court ruling on state social media laws, testimony by a Homeland Security Department official about the extent of spying on domestic protest movements, and more lackluster security of Americans' private data.The Misfits also discuss arguments about Taylor Swift's worth as a role model.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
SCOTUS on Trump Immunity, French Elections, Prison Deaths, Debate Fallout
04:17 GMT 02.07.2024 (Updated: 09:09 GMT 02.07.2024)
Former President Donald Trump celebrates a Supreme Court ruling on the extent of presidential immunity.
Former US diplomat, and former senior foreign policy advisor Jim Jatras joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity, the results of French elections this weekend and what the runoff elections could produce, expectations of the Iranian presidential elections, Israeli leaders pushing forward the recognition of illegal West Bank settlements, and what to expect from the elections in the United Kingdom as Labour seeks to sweep out the Conservative Party.
Editor of Prison Legal News and Criminal Legal News magazines Paul Wright discusses the barely edible material served in US prisons as food, the policy of malnutrition in US prisons, the arrest of former corrections officers over the killing of a prisoner, and a Pennsylvania prison coroner writing off questionable deaths as natural.
Editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report Margaret Kimberley discusses the fallout from the presidential debate last week, the pressure on President Joe Biden to resign after his poor performance, whether there’s something fishy about the immediate about-face on Biden among Democrat-friendly mainstream media outlets, and a Supreme Court decision on bribery.
Technologist and cohost of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast Chris Garaffa discusses a technical Supreme Court ruling on state social media laws, testimony by a Homeland Security Department official about the extent of spying on domestic protest movements, and more lackluster security of Americans’ private data.
The Misfits also discuss arguments about Taylor Swift’s worth as a role model.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
