On this edition of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss various topics, including Trump awaiting the SCOTUS decision on his immunity.
Trump Awaits Crucial SCOTUS Decision on His Immunity
On this edition of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss various topics, including Trump awaiting the SCOTUS decision on his immunity.
The show begins with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his analysis on Ukrainian president Zelensky's claim that he's preparing a plan to 'end' conflict with Russia.Then, journalist and Washington Examiner video director Amy DeLaura joins the show to discuss the aftermath of the Biden-Trump debate.Later, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier weighs in on the Iranian and French elections.The show closes with attorney and CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill who shares his perspective on the Supreme Court's Chevron ruling and the future implications it has on federal regulation. He also touches on the Trump immunity case.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:15 GMT 02.07.2024 (Updated: 09:05 GMT 02.07.2024)
On this edition of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss various topics, including Trump awaiting the SCOTUS decision on his immunity.
The show begins with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his analysis on Ukrainian president Zelensky's claim that he's preparing a plan to 'end' conflict with Russia.
Then, journalist and Washington Examiner video director Amy DeLaura joins the show to discuss the aftermath of the Biden-Trump debate.
Later, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier weighs in on the Iranian and French elections.
The show closes with attorney and CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill who shares his perspective on the Supreme Court's Chevron ruling and the future implications it has on federal regulation. He also touches on the Trump immunity case.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
