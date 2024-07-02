https://sputnikglobe.com/20240702/trump-scores-important-immunity-victory-as-election-cycle-ramps-up-1119214041.html
Trump Scores Important Immunity Victory as Election Cycle Ramps Up
Trump Scores Important Immunity Victory as Election Cycle Ramps Up
Sputnik International
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a slew of topics from around the world, including the latest SCOTUS ruling regarding former US President Donald Trump's immunity to criminal charges.
2024-07-02T04:18+0000
2024-07-02T04:18+0000
2024-07-02T09:16+0000
the backstory
donald trump
scotus
joe biden
ukraine
volodymyr zelensky
france
lepen
emmanuel macron
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/02/1119214152_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ca97ad987a37c4ae114e7574d8226195.png
Trump Scores Important Immunity Victory as Election Cycle Ramps Up
Sputnik International
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a slew of topics from around the world, including the latest SCOTUS ruling regarding former U.S. President Donald Trump's immunity to criminal charges.
Rachel began the new week with lawyer and political commentator, Steve Gill, who discussed the SCOTUS ruling on former US President Donald Trump's immunity from his criminal charges.Rachel was then joined by syndicated author, radio host and cartoonist, Ted Rall, who spoke to her about the first round results in the French elections.Independent journalist Kim Iversen kicked off the last hour of the show by speaking to Rachel about the disastrous results of the first presidential debate, which saw many people, including those in the Democratic Party, question incumbent Joe Biden's mental fitness in this election cycle.In the final segment, Rachel spoke to independent journalist and co-founder of DD Geopolitics, Sarah Bils, about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's change in tune regarding talks with Russia.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
ukraine
france
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/02/1119214152_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_bd207fbc25dd648fe304c793113bb957.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
the backstory, scotus ruling on donald trump, is trump immune, french elections, joe biden mental health
the backstory, scotus ruling on donald trump, is trump immune, french elections, joe biden mental health
Trump Scores Important Immunity Victory as Election Cycle Ramps Up
04:18 GMT 02.07.2024 (Updated: 09:16 GMT 02.07.2024)
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a slew of topics from around the world, including the latest SCOTUS ruling regarding former US President Donald Trump's immunity to criminal charges.
Rachel began the new week with lawyer and political commentator, Steve Gill, who discussed the SCOTUS ruling on former US President Donald Trump's immunity from his criminal charges.
Rachel was then joined by syndicated author, radio host and cartoonist, Ted Rall, who spoke to her about the first round results in the French elections.
Independent journalist Kim Iversen kicked off the last hour of the show by speaking to Rachel about the disastrous results of the first presidential debate, which saw many people, including those in the Democratic Party, question incumbent Joe Biden's mental fitness in this election cycle.
In the final segment, Rachel spoke to independent journalist and co-founder of DD Geopolitics, Sarah Bils, about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's change in tune regarding talks with Russia.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM