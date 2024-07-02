https://sputnikglobe.com/20240702/trump-scores-important-immunity-victory-as-election-cycle-ramps-up-1119214041.html

Trump Scores Important Immunity Victory as Election Cycle Ramps Up

Trump Scores Important Immunity Victory as Election Cycle Ramps Up

Sputnik International

On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a slew of topics from around the world, including the latest SCOTUS ruling regarding former US President Donald Trump's immunity to criminal charges.

2024-07-02T04:18+0000

2024-07-02T04:18+0000

2024-07-02T09:16+0000

the backstory

donald trump

scotus

joe biden

ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

france

lepen

emmanuel macron

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/02/1119214152_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ca97ad987a37c4ae114e7574d8226195.png

Trump Scores Important Immunity Victory as Election Cycle Ramps Up Sputnik International On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a slew of topics from around the world, including the latest SCOTUS ruling regarding former U.S. President Donald Trump's immunity to criminal charges.

Rachel began the new week with lawyer and political commentator, Steve Gill, who discussed the SCOTUS ruling on former US President Donald Trump's immunity from his criminal charges.Rachel was then joined by syndicated author, radio host and cartoonist, Ted Rall, who spoke to her about the first round results in the French elections.Independent journalist Kim Iversen kicked off the last hour of the show by speaking to Rachel about the disastrous results of the first presidential debate, which saw many people, including those in the Democratic Party, question incumbent Joe Biden's mental fitness in this election cycle.In the final segment, Rachel spoke to independent journalist and co-founder of DD Geopolitics, Sarah Bils, about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's change in tune regarding talks with Russia.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

france

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rachel Blevins

the backstory, scotus ruling on donald trump, is trump immune, french elections, joe biden mental health