US Claims of Chinese Bases in Cuba Are Nothing But Slander, Malicious Smearing - Embassy
The constant US claims of Chinese bases in Cuba are nothing more than slander and malicious smearing against China, the Chinese Embassy in Washington said in a statement to Sputnik on Tuesday.
"The US side has repeatedly hyped up China's establishment of spy bases or conducting surveillance activities in Cuba," Chinese Embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu said. The United States is undoubtedly the leading power in terms of eavesdropping, including on allies, Liu added. Earlier in the day, the US think-tank Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) issued a report looking at satellite imagery showing four likely Chinese listening stations in Cuba, including one near Guantanamo Bay. Pentagon Press Secretary Patrick Ryder during a Tuesday briefing declined to comment on the specifics of the CSIS report, but added that the US anticipates China will continue to try to enhance its alleged presence in Cuba. As such, the official noted that Washington will continue to keep working to take steps to disrupt the alleged efforts.
"The US side has repeatedly hyped up China's establishment of spy bases or conducting surveillance activities in Cuba," Chinese Embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu said.
"Such claims are nothing but slander. The Cuban side has already made a clarification," Chinese Embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu said, stressing the United States should immediately stop its malicious smearing of China.
The United States is undoubtedly the leading power in terms of eavesdropping, including on allies, Liu added.
Earlier in the day, the US think-tank Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) issued a report looking at satellite imagery showing four likely Chinese listening stations in Cuba, including one near Guantanamo Bay.
Pentagon Press Secretary Patrick Ryder during a Tuesday briefing declined to comment on the specifics of the CSIS report, but added that the US anticipates China will continue to try to enhance its alleged presence in Cuba. As such, the official noted that Washington will continue to keep working to take steps to disrupt the alleged efforts.