https://sputnikglobe.com/20240702/watch-russian-t-72b3m-tank-pound-ukrainian-stronghold-near-avdeyevka-1119215447.html
Watch Russian T-72B3M Tank Pound Ukrainian Stronghold Near Avdeyevka
Watch Russian T-72B3M Tank Pound Ukrainian Stronghold Near Avdeyevka
Sputnik International
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the Russian T-72B3M tank storming Ukrainian Armed Forces stronghold in the Avdeyevka area.
2024-07-02T08:56+0000
2024-07-02T08:56+0000
2024-07-02T08:56+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
avdeyevka
ukraine
russian defense ministry
ukrainian armed forces
t-72b3m
video
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/02/1119215287_94:0:1330:695_1920x0_80_0_0_df86e961cd3164a0b4d79740c22824b7.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing a T-72B3M tank storming a Ukrainian military stronghold in the Avdeyevka area.The ministry stated that the tank was maneuvered into a firing position to engage in direct fire. Their objective was to provide support for the Russian assault troops. Upon nearing the Ukrainian fortifications, the crew targeted the Kiev regime's forces with 125-millimeter high-explosive shells, effectively destroying machine gun emplacements and fortifications.
avdeyevka
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/02/1119215287_248:0:1175:695_1920x0_80_0_0_6cec152fdcafd6adc5074d218d2510e1.jpg
Battlegroup Tsentr's T72B3M tank unleashes its firepower, snuffing out a Ukrainian stronghold near Avdeyevka.
Sputnik International
Battlegroup Tsentr's T72B3M tank unleashes its firepower, snuffing out a Ukrainian stronghold near Avdeyevka.
2024-07-02T08:56+0000
true
PT1M36S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian t-72b3m tank, ukrainian stronghold, russian defense ministry
russian t-72b3m tank, ukrainian stronghold, russian defense ministry
Watch Russian T-72B3M Tank Pound Ukrainian Stronghold Near Avdeyevka
The T-72B3M is a modernized variant of the T-72B tank that is currently utilized by the Russian Armed Forces. This upgraded version is equipped with advanced armor, consisting of composite armor and explosive reactive armor, to enhance its defense against anti-tank missiles and other potential threats.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing a T-72B3M tank storming a Ukrainian military stronghold in the Avdeyevka area.
The ministry stated that the tank was maneuvered into a firing position to engage in direct fire. Their objective was to provide support for the Russian assault troops. Upon nearing the Ukrainian fortifications, the crew targeted the Kiev regime's forces with 125-millimeter high-explosive shells, effectively destroying machine gun emplacements and fortifications.