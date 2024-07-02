https://sputnikglobe.com/20240702/watch-russian-t-72b3m-tank-pound-ukrainian-stronghold-near-avdeyevka-1119215447.html

Watch Russian T-72B3M Tank Pound Ukrainian Stronghold Near Avdeyevka

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the Russian T-72B3M tank storming Ukrainian Armed Forces stronghold in the Avdeyevka area.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing a T-72B3M tank storming a Ukrainian military stronghold in the Avdeyevka area.The ministry stated that the tank was maneuvered into a firing position to engage in direct fire. Their objective was to provide support for the Russian assault troops. Upon nearing the Ukrainian fortifications, the crew targeted the Kiev regime's forces with 125-millimeter high-explosive shells, effectively destroying machine gun emplacements and fortifications.

