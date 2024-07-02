https://sputnikglobe.com/20240702/zelensky-talks-negotiations-biden-election-debacle-israel-threatens-lebanon-1119212907.html

Zelensky Talks Negotiations; Biden Election Debacle; Israel Threatens Lebanon

President Macron's party got crushed, and the SCOTUS has Ruled on the Trump Immunity Case

Ted Rall, political cartoonist, syndicated columnist, and host of Final Countdown, joins us to discuss the French election and political changes in the EU.KJ Noh, writer, activist, and teacher, joins us to discuss an article that argues that the US can learn from China's successes.George Szamuely, geopolitical analyst and author, joins us to discuss the French elections and a new right-wing group forming in the EU.Jim Kavanagh, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and thepolemicist.net, joins us to discuss the Democrats' implosion.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, discusses the economic damage of high interest rates and the growth of BRICS.John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss the latest SCOTUS rulings and the Trump trials.Esther Iverem, artist, author, independent journalist, and host of On the Ground on WPFW Pacifica Radio, joins us to discuss the fall of the US as a world hegemon and why the debate showed that Biden is not running the show.Sam Husseini, an independent journalist writing at husseini.substack.com and founder of VotePact.org, which encourages left-right cooperation, joins us to discuss Joe Biden's claim that the US is not sending 2,000 bombs to Israel and the potential for a wider war in the Middle East.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

