International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240703/cis-countries-to-improve-joint-military-systems---russian-defense-minister-1119232459.html
CIS Countries to Improve Joint Military Systems - Russian Defense Minister
CIS Countries to Improve Joint Military Systems - Russian Defense Minister
Sputnik International
Defense ministers of the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) agreed on Wednesday to improve joint military systems, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said.
2024-07-03T11:24+0000
2024-07-03T11:24+0000
world
andrei belousov
russia
commonwealth of independent states
cis
security
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0c/1118401968_0:38:3072:1766_1920x0_80_0_0_5615ed6037757d3b6e486789c8220d1d.jpg
"Decisions on the improvement of joint military systems were made," Belousov said following Wednesday's meeting of the CIS Council of Defense Ministers in the Belarusian capital of Minsk. Main directions and key milestones of the development of the joint system of control and assessment of the radiological, chemical and biological situation were approved, the minister said, adding that the principles of the establishment of a joint technical organization structure, joint communication systems, as well as approaches to training national engineer divisions to operate as a part of the joint humanitarian demining engineering unit were also discussed. The Council of Defense Ministers also signed agreements on conceptual approaches to the development of military cooperation within the CIS until 2030, on the establishment of the organization's basic educational and scientific cooperation and on a number of financial and staff issues, Belousov added. Orders on sharing experience in objects and area demining and countering unmanned aerial vehicles gained in Russia's operation in Ukraine were also issued, the minister said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240524/russia-fsb-west-tries-to-gain-foothold-in-central-asia-by-putting-pressure-on-cis-states-1118610700.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0c/1118401968_241:0:2972:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ec55325dccdc0a1e57647e5bf599fdfa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
cis countries, joint military systems, russian defense minister, commonwealth of independent states
cis countries, joint military systems, russian defense minister, commonwealth of independent states

CIS Countries to Improve Joint Military Systems - Russian Defense Minister

11:24 GMT 03.07.2024
© Sputnik / Ekaterina Shtukina / Go to the mediabankAndrei Belousov waits before a meeting of the Skolkovo Foundation Board of Trustees in Moscow region, Russia.
Andrei Belousov waits before a meeting of the Skolkovo Foundation Board of Trustees in Moscow region, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.07.2024
© Sputnik / Ekaterina Shtukina
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MINSK (Sputnik) - Defense ministers of the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) agreed on Wednesday to improve joint military systems, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said.
"Decisions on the improvement of joint military systems were made," Belousov said following Wednesday's meeting of the CIS Council of Defense Ministers in the Belarusian capital of Minsk.
Main directions and key milestones of the development of the joint system of control and assessment of the radiological, chemical and biological situation were approved, the minister said, adding that the principles of the establishment of a joint technical organization structure, joint communication systems, as well as approaches to training national engineer divisions to operate as a part of the joint humanitarian demining engineering unit were also discussed.
The Council of Defense Ministers also signed agreements on conceptual approaches to the development of military cooperation within the CIS until 2030, on the establishment of the organization's basic educational and scientific cooperation and on a number of financial and staff issues, Belousov added.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB). - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.05.2024
World
Russia FSB: West Tries to Gain Foothold in Central Asia by Putting Pressure on CIS States
24 May, 05:36 GMT
Orders on sharing experience in objects and area demining and countering unmanned aerial vehicles gained in Russia's operation in Ukraine were also issued, the minister said.
"Current issues of military cooperation were reviewed in detail, its development priorities were marked and joint military events of the armed forces of the CIS states were agreed upon for 2025," Belousov also said, adding that the meeting was held in a constructive and business atmosphere.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала