CIS Countries to Improve Joint Military Systems - Russian Defense Minister
Defense ministers of the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) agreed on Wednesday to improve joint military systems, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said.
News
MINSK (Sputnik) - Defense ministers of the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) agreed on Wednesday to improve joint military systems, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said.
"Decisions on the improvement of joint military systems were made," Belousov said following Wednesday's meeting of the CIS Council of Defense Ministers in the Belarusian capital of Minsk.
Main directions and key milestones of the development of the joint system of control and assessment of the radiological, chemical and biological situation were approved, the minister said, adding that the principles of the establishment of a joint technical organization structure, joint communication systems, as well as approaches to training national engineer divisions to operate as a part of the joint humanitarian demining engineering unit were also discussed.
The Council of Defense Ministers also signed agreements on conceptual approaches to the development of military cooperation within the CIS
until 2030, on the establishment of the organization's basic educational and scientific cooperation and on a number of financial and staff issues, Belousov added.
Orders on sharing experience in objects and area demining and countering unmanned aerial vehicles gained in Russia's operation in Ukraine were also issued, the minister said.
"Current issues of military cooperation were reviewed in detail, its development priorities were marked and joint military events of the armed forces of the CIS states were agreed upon for 2025," Belousov also said, adding that the meeting was held in a constructive and business atmosphere.