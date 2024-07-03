https://sputnikglobe.com/20240703/cis-countries-to-improve-joint-military-systems---russian-defense-minister-1119232459.html

CIS Countries to Improve Joint Military Systems - Russian Defense Minister

CIS Countries to Improve Joint Military Systems - Russian Defense Minister

Sputnik International

Defense ministers of the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) agreed on Wednesday to improve joint military systems, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said.

2024-07-03T11:24+0000

2024-07-03T11:24+0000

2024-07-03T11:24+0000

world

andrei belousov

russia

commonwealth of independent states

cis

security

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0c/1118401968_0:38:3072:1766_1920x0_80_0_0_5615ed6037757d3b6e486789c8220d1d.jpg

"Decisions on the improvement of joint military systems were made," Belousov said following Wednesday's meeting of the CIS Council of Defense Ministers in the Belarusian capital of Minsk. Main directions and key milestones of the development of the joint system of control and assessment of the radiological, chemical and biological situation were approved, the minister said, adding that the principles of the establishment of a joint technical organization structure, joint communication systems, as well as approaches to training national engineer divisions to operate as a part of the joint humanitarian demining engineering unit were also discussed. The Council of Defense Ministers also signed agreements on conceptual approaches to the development of military cooperation within the CIS until 2030, on the establishment of the organization's basic educational and scientific cooperation and on a number of financial and staff issues, Belousov added. Orders on sharing experience in objects and area demining and countering unmanned aerial vehicles gained in Russia's operation in Ukraine were also issued, the minister said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240524/russia-fsb-west-tries-to-gain-foothold-in-central-asia-by-putting-pressure-on-cis-states-1118610700.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

cis countries, joint military systems, russian defense minister, commonwealth of independent states