Coup Attempt Reported in Kiev; Macron's Party Collapsing; Biden Running Campaign Damage Control

Numerous Western media outlets are reporting that an attempted coup was thwarted in Kiev.

2024-07-03T04:16+0000

2024-07-03T04:16+0000

2024-07-03T09:46+0000

Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss a reported coup attempt in Kiev and Zelensky's latest peace plan.Dr. Radhika Desai, author and professor in the Department of Political Studies and Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group at the University of Manitoba in Canada, joins us to discuss the French elections.Dan Kovalik, a writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss how US foreign policy affects immigration.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, discusses the French election and the SCOTUS ruling on presidential immunity.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss US complicity in Iraqi WMDs and political and economic instability in Kenya.Rachel Blevins, journalist and host of The BackStory on Radio Sputnik, joins us to discuss Fallout from the Biden debate debacle.Michael Maloof, Senior Security Policy Analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine's problems on the battlefield.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss his new book, "Out of the Movement, To the Masses!: Anti-Imperialist Organizing in America."The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

2024

