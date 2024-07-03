https://sputnikglobe.com/20240703/forget-about-your-donation-joe-did-1119229947.html

Forget About Your Donation, Joe Did

With Joe Biden's disastrous debate performance, the DNC is having to reassure donors, but what can they say?

With the Democratic National Convention a little more than six weeks away, where the party will officially name a nomination, Democrats are scrambling to decide what to do about Biden’s scrambled brain. Besides voters –who appear to be dropping Biden in droves– the party also has to think about its donor base, which has poured millions into the Biden campaign.While many Democrats are calling on Biden to drop out, the campaign and administration have been adamant that Biden will keep running, putting them in the unenviable position of trying to reassure donors that he can still win.However, Biden’s team will have an uphill climb, largely because their candidate keeps making things worse. On Tuesday, Biden admitted during a campaign rally that he “nearly fell asleep on stage” while blaming a hectic international travel schedule, despite the highly publicized fact that Biden and his debate team huddled in Camp David, Maryland for a week before the debate.Campaign contributions are non-refundable, as I’m sure the Biden campaign will be quick to remind donors. Maybe an in-person meeting with the President can reassure them, as long as it’s between the hours of 10am - 4pm and doesn’t come during one of his frequent naps.

