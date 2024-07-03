https://sputnikglobe.com/20240703/hungarys-orban-makes-surprise-visit-to-ukraine-as-zelensky-braces-for-right-wing-europe--1119226785.html

Hungary's Orban Makes Surprise Visit to Ukraine as Zelensky Braces for Right-Wing Europe

On this edition of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss the latest stories from around the globe, including Orban's visit to Ukraine.

The show begins with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda discussing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's surprise visit to Ukraine and how Zelesnky is preparing for the rise of right-wing governments in the EU.Then, tax attorney Steve Hayes shares his legal analysis of the SCOTUS ruling that grants former president Donald Trump immunity from prosecution.The show closes with political analyst and podcast host Craig 'Pasta' Jardula weighing in on the aftermath of the debate between Trump and Biden. He also explores the potential future of Biden's campaign.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

