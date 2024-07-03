https://sputnikglobe.com/20240703/italys-leonardo-germanys-rheinmetall-agree-to-develop-battle-tank-1119234449.html

Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall Agree to Develop Battle Tank

Italy and Germany's defense giants Leonardo and Rheinmetall signed a strategic partnership deal to develop a main battle tank and an infantry fighting vehicle, the companies said in a joint statement.

"Leonardo and Rheinmetall have signed today a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a new 50:50 joint venture ... The objective of the agreement is the industrial development and subsequent commercialization of the new Main Battle Tank (MBT) and the new Lynx Platform for the Armoured Infantry Combat System (AICS)," it read. The joint venture will be headquartered in Italy. Italy will also carry out 60% of assembling, testing and logistics support. Leonardo will also produce electronics suites and take charge of weapons integration to meet the requirements of the Italian army. Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore has estimated the deal's worth at 20 billion euros ($21.6 billion). The daily cited sources as saying that its implementation could take 10 years.

