New Election Poll Reveals Biden is Losing More Than Donors
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a wide range of topics, including the latest USA Today election poll, which showed a major drop in support for incumbent Joe Biden.
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a wide range of topics, including the latest USA Today election poll, which showed a major drop in support for incumbent Joe Biden.
To begin Tuesday's show, Rachel spoke to former US congressman Alan Grayson about the aftermath of the first presidential debate, which saw incumbent Joe Biden many question his mental fitness ahead of the November election.Rachel was then joined by lawyer and political commentator, Tyler Nixon, who discussed the latest USA Today election poll.International relations and security analyst, Mark Sleboda, helped Rachel begin the last hour of the show with a discussion on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's surprise visit to Kiev.In the final segment, journalist and editor at The Cradle, Esteban Carrillo, spoke to the show about the latest reports from Gaza, where Israel is said to be making final preparations to re-invade the city of Khan Younis.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
To begin Tuesday's show, Rachel spoke to former US congressman Alan Grayson about the aftermath of the first presidential debate, which saw incumbent Joe Biden many question his mental fitness ahead of the November election.
Rachel was then joined by lawyer and political commentator, Tyler Nixon, who discussed the latest USA Today election poll.
International relations and security analyst, Mark Sleboda, helped Rachel begin the last hour of the show with a discussion on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's surprise visit to Kiev.
In the final segment, journalist and editor at The Cradle, Esteban Carrillo, spoke to the show about the latest reports from Gaza, where Israel is said to be making final preparations to re-invade the city of Khan Younis.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
