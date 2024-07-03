https://sputnikglobe.com/20240703/operation-bagration-commemorating-the-liberation-of-minsk-belarus-1119219691.html
Operation Bagration: Commemorating the Liberation of Minsk, Belarus
The Minsk offensive operation became one of the key stages of the 1944 strategic operation in Belarus, codenamed "Bagration", which aimed at the defeat of the German Army Group "Center" and the liberation of Belarus from the Nazi invaders.
On July 3rd, Belarus celebrates its Independence Day. This significant date marks the liberation of Minsk from Nazi occupation in 1944 thanks to Operation Bagration's Minsk Offensive, which lasted from June 28 to July 4, ending almost three years of brutal Nazi rule, during which more than 200 cities and towns, along with 9,000 villages, were destroyed. The Nazis slaughtered 1.5 million Belarusians and forced 400,000 people into deportation to Germany.The liberation of Belarus gave Soviet troops a strategic advantage, providing them with a direct route to Poland and Germany, making Hitler's Army Groups "North" and "Northern Ukraine" utterly vulnerable.The objective of the Minsk offensive was to encircle the Nazi forces and liberate Minsk. This military operation was executed by the troops of the 3rd, 2nd, and 1st Belorussian Fronts, supported by the 1st Baltic Front.Take a look at the Minsk offensive in Sputnik's infographics:
