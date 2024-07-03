https://sputnikglobe.com/20240703/presidential-election-in-tunisia-scheduled-for-october-6---presidents-decree-1119229005.html

Presidential Election in Tunisia Scheduled for October 6 - President's Decree

Presidential Election in Tunisia Scheduled for October 6 - President's Decree

Sputnik International

Tunisian President Kais Saied decreed on Tuesday that the country will hold Presidential elections on October 6

2024-07-03T02:18+0000

2024-07-03T02:18+0000

2024-07-03T02:18+0000

africa

kais saied

tunisia

sputnik

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/0f/1083154113_0:162:1920:1242_1920x0_80_0_0_df8ef5e4c831172b99b5bac47f6595f1.jpg

"On July 2, 2024, President of the Republic Kais Saied issued a decree to invite voters to the presidential election on October 6, 2024," the decree, published by Saied's office on Tuesday, read. Saied has been in office since 2019 and can run for the second term. On July 25, 2021, Saied dismissed the government and suspended the parliament against the background of mass protests against the parliament and Tunisia's Islamic party Ennahda, caused by the deterioration of living conditions. In March 2022, the president dismissed the parliament, saying he was doing it "to protect the government and its institutions." Early parliamentary elections were held in Tunisia between December 2022 and January 2023. The voter turnout was as low as 11%, and the opposition boycotted the elections. In July 2022, the opposition also boycotted a referendum on amendments to the constitution, while 94.6% voted in favor of Tunisia's draft new constitution, voter turnout was only 27%. Amendments to the constitution gave the head of state significantly more powers compared to the 2014 constitution.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230411/west-is-behind-ongoing-migration-crisis-in-tunisia-politician-says-1109360366.html

africa

tunisia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

tunisia elections, tunisian president, when will tunisia vote, changes in africa