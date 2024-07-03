https://sputnikglobe.com/20240703/presidential-immunity-hungarys-orban-in-kiev-dems-mull-biden-swap-1119227422.html
Michelle Witte
Michelle Witte
Presidential Immunity, Hungary’s Orban in Kiev, Dems Mull Biden Swap
04:16 GMT 03.07.2024 (Updated: 09:37 GMT 03.07.2024)
Former President Donald Trump moves to have his hush money conviction overturned after the Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity.
Professor of law and public policy at Cornell University Robert Hockett joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Monday’s Supreme Court decision on presidential immunity, why it has sparked such outcry and how the Biden administration could respond, how a series of anti-regulation court decisions could reshape American society, and the Department of Justice insisting on a criminal plea by Boeing.
Political analyst Anthony Rogers Wright discusses the blame game still underway following President Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance and whether the DNC will shift its timeline for nominating its presidential candidate forward or back, either to end speculation that Biden will be replaced or to open up the possibility of a change at the convention. He also discusses a court’s reversal of the Biden administration’s pause on new LNG export permits.
International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda discusses the meeting between the US and Ukrainian defense chiefs; why the US is pressuring Israel to unpack its old air defense systems for Ukraine; the rift between Israel’s armed forces and the country’s prime minister, the rightward shift in France; the differences between Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and French National Rally leader Marine LePen, whether a new president in Iran could possibly change the country’s relationship with the West; and the real reason Israel’s war in Gaza is continuing, apparently against the desires of Israel’s armed forces.
The Misfits also discuss negotiations for the release of Guantanamo Bay’s “forever prisoner,” another disbarment for former New York City Mayor Rudy Guiliani, and a series of police raids in Italy revealing that designer leather goods ostensibly crafted by artisans are actually made by exploited foreign labor.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM