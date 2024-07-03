https://sputnikglobe.com/20240703/putin-arrives-in-astana-to-take-part-in-sco-summit---kremlin-1119228453.html
Putin Arrives in Astana to Take Part in SCO Summit - Kremlin
Putin Arrives in Astana to Take Part in SCO Summit - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.
2024-07-03T01:09+0000
2024-07-03T01:09+0000
2024-07-03T01:09+0000
asia
vladimir putin
recep tayyip erdogan
ilham aliyev
astana
kazakhstan
shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/10/1100875864_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a2e0d6367dc18533b39046406dbad368.jpg
"The Russian President has arrived in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, to participate in a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization," the Kremlin said on the website. The SCO summit will take place in Astana from July 3-4 under the slogan "Strengthening Multilateral Dialogue - the Pursuit of Sustainable Peace and Development." The summit participants are expected to sign a package of 24 joint documents and adopt a final declaration and a statement confirming the commitment of the SCO participants to principles of good neighborliness and unity. Putin will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the sidelines of the summit, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday. Putin will also hold a separate meeting with acting Iranian President Mohammad Mokhber.
astana
kazakhstan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/10/1100875864_169:0:2900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_332eee36b7601a93d021abea79cf31ba.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
shanghai cooperation organization summit, putin meets with xi, putin meets with erdogan, putin meets with mongolian president, putin meets khurelsukh, putin meets with aliyev, putin meets sharif, putin meets tokayev
shanghai cooperation organization summit, putin meets with xi, putin meets with erdogan, putin meets with mongolian president, putin meets khurelsukh, putin meets with aliyev, putin meets sharif, putin meets tokayev
Putin Arrives in Astana to Take Part in SCO Summit - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, to participate in a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and hold a number of bilateral meetings, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.
"The Russian President has arrived in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, to participate in a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization," the Kremlin said on the website.
The SCO summit will take place in Astana from July 3-4 under the slogan "Strengthening Multilateral Dialogue - the Pursuit of Sustainable Peace and Development." The summit participants are expected to sign a package of 24 joint documents and adopt a final declaration and a statement confirming the commitment of the SCO participants to principles of good neighborliness and unity.
Putin will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the sidelines of the summit, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday. Putin will also hold a separate meeting with acting Iranian President Mohammad Mokhber.