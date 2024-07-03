https://sputnikglobe.com/20240703/putin-holds-bilateral-meetings-on-sco-summits-sidelines-1119230378.html
Putin Holds Bilateral Meetings on SCO Summit's Sidelines
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin engages in a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.Putin will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the sidelines of the summit, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.The SCO Summit is going to take place on July 3-4 in Astana under the theme "Strengthening Multilateral Dialogue - the Pursuit of Sustainable Peace and Development". The Summit participants are expected to sign a package of 24 joint documents and adopt a final declaration and a statement reaffirming the SCO participants' commitment to the principles of good neighborliness and unity.Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to find out more!
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, to attend a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and hold a series of bilateral meetings.
