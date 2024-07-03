https://sputnikglobe.com/20240703/putin-holds-bilateral-meetings-on-sco-summits-sidelines-1119230378.html

Putin Holds Bilateral Meetings on SCO Summit's Sidelines

Putin Holds Bilateral Meetings on SCO Summit's Sidelines

Sputnik International

Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

2024-07-03T08:31+0000

2024-07-03T08:31+0000

2024-07-03T08:31+0000

world

vladimir putin

recep tayyip erdogan

ilham aliyev

shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)

astana

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1c/1118655566_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_193aa1ed1fe0592d2635e365cb7d63d4.jpg

Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin engages in a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.Putin will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the sidelines of the summit, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.The SCO Summit is going to take place on July 3-4 in Astana under the theme "Strengthening Multilateral Dialogue - the Pursuit of Sustainable Peace and Development". The Summit participants are expected to sign a package of 24 joint documents and adopt a final declaration and a statement reaffirming the SCO participants' commitment to the principles of good neighborliness and unity.Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to find out more!

astana

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Putin Holds Bilateral Meetings on SCO Summit's Sidelines Sputnik International Putin Holds Bilateral Meetings on SCO Summit's Sidelines 2024-07-03T08:31+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian president vladimir putin, bilateral meetings, shanghai cooperation organization (sco) summit