Putin Holds Talks With Pakistani PM Sharif on SCO Summit's Sidelines
Putin Holds Talks With Pakistani PM Sharif on SCO Summit's Sidelines
Sputnik International
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin engages in talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.The SCO summit is being held in Astana on July 3-4 under the theme "Strengthening Multilateral Dialogue - the Pursuit of Sustainable Peace and Development." The event's participants are expected to sign a package of 24 joint documents and adopt a final declaration and a statement confirming the SCO participants' commitment to the principles of good neighborliness and unity.Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday that Putin would hold a press conference following the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana.Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to find out more!
Putin Holds Bilateral Meetings on SCO Summit's Sidelines
Putin Holds Bilateral Meetings on SCO Summit's Sidelines
russian president vladimir putin, shanghai cooperation organization, pakistani prime minister shehbaz sharif
Putin Holds Talks With Pakistani PM Sharif on SCO Summit's Sidelines

10:45 GMT 03.07.2024
Inauguration of Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 7, 2024.
On July 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit and hold a number of bilateral meetings.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin engages in talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.
The SCO summit is being held in Astana on July 3-4 under the theme "Strengthening Multilateral Dialogue - the Pursuit of Sustainable Peace and Development."
The event's participants are expected to sign a package of 24 joint documents and adopt a final declaration and a statement confirming the SCO participants' commitment to the principles of good neighborliness and unity.
Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday that Putin would hold a press conference following the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana.
Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to find out more!
