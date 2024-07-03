https://sputnikglobe.com/20240703/putin-holds-talks-with-pakistani-pm-sharif-on-sco-summits-sidelines-1119231619.html

Putin Holds Talks With Pakistani PM Sharif on SCO Summit's Sidelines

Putin Holds Talks With Pakistani PM Sharif on SCO Summit's Sidelines

Sputnik International

Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

2024-07-03T10:45+0000

2024-07-03T10:45+0000

2024-07-03T10:45+0000

world

vladimir putin

shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)

astana

shehbaz sharif

yury ushakov

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/07/1118313288_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ed334963bbb2f2c526422a64e227d2bb.jpg

Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin engages in talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.The SCO summit is being held in Astana on July 3-4 under the theme "Strengthening Multilateral Dialogue - the Pursuit of Sustainable Peace and Development." The event's participants are expected to sign a package of 24 joint documents and adopt a final declaration and a statement confirming the SCO participants' commitment to the principles of good neighborliness and unity.Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday that Putin would hold a press conference following the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana.Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to find out more!

astana

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Putin Holds Bilateral Meetings on SCO Summit's Sidelines Sputnik International Putin Holds Bilateral Meetings on SCO Summit's Sidelines 2024-07-03T10:45+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian president vladimir putin, shanghai cooperation organization, pakistani prime minister shehbaz sharif